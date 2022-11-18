GrabOn's CFL by Hostinger Ends on High Note

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): GrabOn, India's leading coupon company has successfully completed its 9th edition of the Cricket Fantasy League. This year's event registered record participation, compared to the last eight seasons, and witnessed a massive rise in participation. The 33-day event kickstarted on October 16th, 2022, and came to a close on November 13th, 2022, in conjunction with the T20 Cricket World Cup.

According to a press statement from the company, engagement climbed by 37% and participation surged dramatically this year compared to previous years. This season, Book Cricket was the most played game out of the three, followed by Power Predictor and Whack-A-Ball. Thousands of prizes and rewards worth Rs. 50 lakh were given to all the winners.

GrabOn CFL

If you are unfamiliar with this well-known online gaming spectacular, it is entertaining and addictive. Every year, (https://www.grabon.in) GrabOn introduces two to three thrilling games during major cricketing events like the World Cup and the Indian Premier League, providing players with a platform to take part and try their luck at winning easy-to-play games. The top prize winner is then given points, which can be exchanged for gifts, awards, and more. Each winner receives enticing goodies that are broken down by day, and week, while mega-lucky winners on the site get to win some of the best prizes from the best brands in the world.

We were fortunate to bring on some of the best sponsors this season, and we are delighted to have produced one of the best campaigns to date. The ninth Cricket Fantasy League featured Hostinger as our title sponsor, and many other brands joined us as Gifting and Outreach Sponsors. AbhiBus, Continental Coffee, DailyObjects, Deconstruct, Etchcraft Emporium, Gourmet Craft, LujoBox, MyGlamm, Organic Harvest, Protouch, Puma, Scooboo, St.Botanica, The Mom's Co, Ugaoo, Zoomin, The Sleep Company, Unstop, and Xploree are a few brands we've been associated with for this season.

"The Cricket Fantasy League is one of our marquee properties that has always grown leaps and bounds since the roll-out of the first edition," said Ashok Reddy, Founder, and CEO of GrabOn, of the success. We haven't seen any of the seasons take a hit, but we have been setting new records year after year. Everything has been significant, whether it is an increase in participation, engagement, onboarding new sponsors, or having delivered on our promises.

"The 9th edition of the Cricket Fantasy League received an overwhelming response, and the users' enthusiasm and passion are a testament to their love and madness for cricket. We are delighted to be one of such platforms for organizing such events and spreading joy by giving away rewards, prizes, and so on. We also want to express our gratitude to the sponsors for their diligent partnerships with such large-scale events. We are sure that the upcoming campaigns will stand out over all others and make a lasting impression," said Ashok Reddy.

In order to draw new users and assist thousands of sponsors in building a loyal customer base, GrabOn has organized the best of these contests over the years, including the Cricket Fantasy League and other festive-themed campaigns. As 2023 approaches, the company is excited to roll out more fun and interesting campaigns, capping off with Christmas Carnival.

