India PR Distribution Gurugram (Haryana) [India], October 8: Gurgaon's residential real estate market has undergone a significant transformation over the last few years. The city has established itself as one of India's strongest premium housing markets, with developers increasingly focusing on luxury and ultra-luxury residences. However, a new trend is now beginning to emerge. The rise of "affordable luxury," particularly in the ₹2-5 crore price segment. For the past few years, the primary focus of developers in Gurgaon has largely been on HNIs and ultra-HNIs looking for residences with high ticket sizes, premium addresses and exclusive lifestyle offerings. While this segment continues to remain important, the market is gradually becoming broader. Today, there is increasing attention towards buyers with a budget of ₹2-5 crore who are looking for a balanced combination of luxury, functionality, location and long-term value.

This shift is also influencing the way developers are approaching new projects. Buyers in this segment are no longer looking only for larger homes or premium specifications. They are increasingly evaluating the overall experience, from connectivity and location to thoughtful layouts, construction quality, amenities, green spaces and the long-term potential of the development. "The Gurgaon buyer is becoming more discerning, and today, luxury is increasingly about finding the right balance between location, quality, lifestyle and value. The ₹2-5 crore segment is emerging as an important part of the market, and developers are beginning to design products around the evolving expectations of this audience." Mr. Shailesh Singh, Director - Sales, Urban Plus Infrabuild Pvt. Ltd.

The growing demand for this segment also reflects the changing profile of Gurgaon's homebuyers. Many professionals, entrepreneurs and business families are willing to invest in premium homes but are increasingly conscious about the value they receive for their investment. They want homes that offer an elevated lifestyle without necessarily moving into the ultra-luxury price bracket. This is creating an opportunity for developers to rethink what luxury means. Rather than simply adding high-end features, the focus is increasingly shifting towards efficient space planning, quality amenities, wellness and recreational facilities, better community experiences and well-connected locations. The objective is to create homes that feel premium while remaining relevant to a wider pool of affluent buyers.

From a sales perspective, the market is also seeing a more informed and research-driven customer. Buyers are comparing developers, studying locations, evaluating project specifications and assessing both end-use potential and future value before making a decision. Gurgaon's next phase of residential growth may therefore be defined not only by the emergence of ultra-luxury developments, but also by the expansion of affordable luxury. As the city continues to evolve, the ₹2-5 crore segment could become an increasingly important part of its residential real estate story, offering buyers a combination of quality, comfort, lifestyle and value at a more accessible premium price point.

Website: www.urbanplus.co.in (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by India PR Distribution. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)