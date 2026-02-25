PNN Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 25: Reinforcing its commitment to saving lives beyond medicines, Healing Pharma India Private Limited (HPIPL) successfully carried out its second CSR initiative in Maharashtra by donating a fully equipped ambulance to Jeevanam Hospital & Research Centre LLP in Mumbai. Following its recent contribution in Pune, the company continues to take meaningful steps toward strengthening emergency healthcare accessibility where it needs most. Ambulance delays significantly increase mortality rates, especially in time-sensitive emergencies such as cardiac arrests, severe trauma, strokes and accident cases. In critical situations, every passing minute can determine survival. Recognizing this urgent reality, Healing Pharma has stepped forward to ensure that no individual should suffer due to the unavailability of timely ambulance.

The ambulance was officially handed over in a heartwarming ceremony attended by key members of Healing Pharma's leadership team, hospital staff, local dignitaries and other community members. The newly donated ambulance is equipped with essential life-support systems, an oxygen supply unit and other advanced features to effectively respond to emergencies ranging from cardiac arrests and road accidents to maternal care cases. Designed to operate efficiently in Mumbai's high-traffic conditions, the vehicle will help reduce response times and improve patient outcomes during the crucial "golden hour." Speaking on this occasion, Mr. Sanjay Parekh and Mr. Hitesh Jain, Joint Managing Directors of Healing Pharma India Private Limited (HPIPL), stated "Healthcare goes beyond medicines. Timely medical intervention can save lives and delays in ambulance services can cost precious time. Through this initiative, we aim to keep the cause alive and ensure that help reaches patients when they need it the most."

Dr. Srinath Kanojia, Partner & Director, Jeevanam Hospital & Research Centre, expressed his heartfelt gratitude for the donation of the ambulance to the hospital. He stated that this generous contribution will significantly enhance the hospital's emergency response capabilities and enable faster, more efficient critical care transportation across the region. Healing Pharma's continued CSR efforts reflect its larger vision of "Healthcare for All." By addressing real-world challenges like emergency response delays, the company demonstrates that corporate responsibility is not just about compliance, but about compassion and action. With this second ambulance donation, Healing Pharma reaffirms its promise -- every life is important and no one should be left waiting when every second counts.

About Healing Pharma India Healing Pharma India is a leading Pharmaceutical Company committed to manufacturing high-quality, affordable medicines on the PAN India level. With a strong ethos of ethics and empathy, the brand is actively involved in CSR efforts aimed at improving healthcare for all. For more information, visit https://www.healingpharma.in