PNN Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], November 19: Horizon Reclaim (India) Limited (BSE: HORIZON), a manufacturer of reclaimed rubber, crumb rubber and pyrolysis products recycled from waste tyres and rubber scrap, has announced its unaudited financial results for the half year ended September 30, 2026. Key Developments - Listed on the BSE SME Platform on June 19, 2026 through an IPO of ₹54.27 crore at ₹103 per share. The IPO was subscribed 304.11 times, and the shares listed at ₹151, a premium of 46.6% to the issue price. - Commissioned the Rajkot Pyrolysis Oil Facility (Unit II), Gujarat, with commercial sales commencing on July 20, 2026. The facility converts waste tyres into pyrolysis oil, carbon char and steel scrap.

- Successful and smooth ramp-up of Unit II, which achieved a turnover of ₹4 crore in October 2026 alone. - The Company has accrued a total of 25,000 EPR credits to date under the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) framework for waste tyres. The credits are yet to be realised. - Received an import licence for 10,000 units, supporting raw material sourcing for the Company's operations. - The Bhagwanpur, Haridwar facility (Unit III) is in an advanced stage of completion and is expected to be commissioned by January 2027. - Capacity utilisation stood at 95% at Unit I and 50% at Unit II as on September 2026.

Management Commentary Commenting on the performance, Mr. Mohit Bajaj, Managing Director & Chief Financial Officer, Horizon Reclaim (India) Limited, said: "H1 FY27 has been a landmark period for Horizon Reclaim. We listed on the BSE SME platform in June 2026 and delivered revenue of ₹28.18 crore, with EBITDA of ₹5.84 crore and Net Profit of ₹3.09 crore. With the commissioning of our Rajkot facility (Unit II), we have expanded our circular economy model to include pyrolysis oil, carbon char and steel scrap alongside reclaimed rubber and crumb rubber. The unit has ramped up smoothly and recorded a turnover of ₹4 crore in October 2026. To date, we have accrued a total of 25,000 EPR credits under the Extended Producer Responsibility framework for waste tyres. These credits are yet to be realised, and we expect them to contribute to our performance going forward.

Unit III at Bhagwanpur, Haridwar is in an advanced stage of completion and is expected to be commissioned by January 2027. We expect our installed capacity to reach 86,800 MTPA once the planned capital expenditure programme is complete. Our listing has strengthened our balance sheet and is funding this expansion, and we are well positioned to serve growing demand for sustainable raw materials across the footwear, automotive, construction and infrastructure sectors." Business Outlook - Capacity Expansion: The Company's installed capacity currently stands at 59,700 MTPA and is expected to reach 86,800 MTPA once the planned capital expenditure programme is complete. - Pyrolysis Products: Unit II extends the Company's circular economy model into pyrolysis oil, recovered carbon char and steel scrap, serving industrial boilers, cement plants, kilns, steel manufacturers and construction applications.

- EPR-led, ESG-aligned Growth: Registered with CPCB as a recycler and as a Producer-Importer of waste tyres under the EPR framework, the Company monetises EPR credits while supporting ESG-driven procurement through certified, traceable operations. - Application-specific Grades: The Company is expanding into customised reclaim rubber grades for footwear, automotive and high-temperature applications to deepen B2B customer stickiness and improve per-ton realisations. - Geographic Expansion: The Company is expanding beyond its North-centric sales base into Western and Central India to access key tyre, footwear and automotive clusters and reduce regional concentration risk. - Raw Material & Quality: The Company procures waste rubber from domestic and imported sources and operates ISO 9001:2015 certified manufacturing processes.

About Horizon Reclaim (India) Limited Horizon Reclaim (India) Limited (BSE: HORIZON), incorporated in 2006, is engaged in the manufacturing of reclaimed rubber recycled from used rubber materials such as old tyres, rubber tubes, tread peelings and industrial scrap. The Company's portfolio spans Natural Rubber Reclaim, Synthetic Rubber Reclaim (including EPDM and Butyl), Crumb Rubber and Pyrolysis Products, serving footwear, automotive components, floor mats, construction products, road construction and sports surface applications. The Company's sales are primarily business-to-business, catering to small and medium enterprises and industrial customers mainly in north-western India. With manufacturing facilities in Uttarakhand and Gujarat, the Company is building a circular economy through rubber recycling, converting waste tyres into reclaimed rubber, pyrolysis oil, carbon char and steel scrap. The Company listed on the BSE SME platform on June 19, 2026.

Disclaimer: Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, assumptions and projections and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required under applicable laws.

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