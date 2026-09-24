VMPL New Delhi [India], September 24: Customer support software has traditionally been built around one core job: helping teams manage incoming requests. Tickets are created, assigned, tracked, and closed. But for complex high-stakes support, closing a ticket often requires far more than sending a speedy response. A customer issue may need an account check, a product investigation, input from Engineering or Customer Success involving a JIRA ticket, and a CRM update before it can be resolved. Hiver, an agentic omnichannel customer service platform, is building for this next stage of customer service with Hiver Omni, its agentic omnichannel customer service platform for complex high-stakes support teams. The shift is from a helpdesk that focuses more on deflection and closure rates to one that enhances cross-collaboration, context preservation, and resolution.

Hiver Omni unifies customer conversations across email, chat, Slack, voice, WhatsApp, and other channels within a single environment, connected to the systems and teams responsible for resolving them. Its AI Agents are capable of investigating requests, asking clarifying questions, retrieving account and product information, following defined procedures, updating connected systems, creating Jira tickets, and routing issues with supporting findings attached. The platform is designed to handle requests that would otherwise fragment across multiple disconnected tasks. In the case of a product integration issue, an AI Agent gathers the relevant information, investigates the problem, and takes defined action independently, escalating to a human team only when the situation requires judgment or specialized expertise.

The launch builds on more than a decade of experience in customer support technology. Hiver's products are used by more than 10,000 teams and have powered the resolution of over 484 million customer requests. Among its customers is NCM Insurance, which handles approximately 4,950 conversations per month and achieved a 96% resolution rate with zero first-response SLA breaches between April and June 2026. For NCM Insurance, results began with foundational capabilities, including automated routing, ownership assignment, and structured collaboration. Every incoming conversation is now routed to the appropriate team and distributed among individual agents, eliminating unattended requests. Hiver Omni extends that foundation further, providing AI with direct access to the knowledge, systems, and workflows required to take action rather than generate responses alone. Organizations retain full control over the degree of autonomy AI Agents are granted, including which procedures they may follow independently and where human review is required.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)