How to kickstart your practice for CBSE 10TH MCQ based English board exam for Term 1 2021-22

New Delhi [India], August 15 (ANI/Oswaal Books): CBSE board exams are like a milestone in a student's life and why will it not be. Every student wants to perform their best for the 10th board examinations. People have made it a taboo to prepare for board exams, everyday students hear things like "exams are coming", "are you ready for your exams", "why are you not preparing for exams" etc. and this causes high pressure for the students to cope up with the situations and the people.
As in this era smart workers are more successful than hard workers. On one side you can choose to prepare for 5-6 hours a day and keep on reading your course books like stories and you will be able to learn some pages. And on the other side you can choose to study 2-3 hours day including learning with some sample question paper and practice sets. What will you choose? Obviously the 2-3 hours of smart work rather than 5-6 hours of hard work. Yes, this is the right way obviously.
So, give up all your stress, Relax and kickstart your smart preparation with New Syllabus Chapter & Topic-wise Oswaal CBSE MCQ Question Banks Class 10 For Term 1 Board Exams 2021-22. Our question banks are based on "Special Assessment Scheme" introduced by board recently. We have student-friendly practice sets that will boost up your preparation.
And these are various benefits of our practice sets:
1) Strictly as per the new term wise syllabus for Board Examinations to be held in the academic session 2021-22 for classes 11 & 12
2) Multiple Choice Questions based on new typologies introduced by the board-
Stand- Alone MCQs,
MCQs based on Assertion-Reason
Case-based MCQs.
3) Revision Notes for in-depth study
4) Mind Maps & Mnemonics for quick learning
5) Include Questions from CBSE official Question Bank released in April 2021
6) Answer key with Explanations
7) Concept videos for blended learning (science & maths only)
Here's the recommended link for New Syllabus Chapter & Topic-wise CBSE MCQ Question Banks Class 10 English For Term 1 Board Exams 2021-22: (https://www.oswaalbooks.com/book-detail/oswaal-cbse-question-bank-for-term-i-class-10-english-language-literature-for-2021-22-exam-9789354633010?utm_source=ani++mcq+term+1 & utm_medium=online+pr+maths & utm_campaign=class+10)
New Syllabus Chapter & Topic-wise CBSE MCQ Question Banks Class 10 All Subjects For Term 1 Board Exams 2021-22: (https://www.oswaalbooks.com/books/cbse-books/class-10?utm_source=ani+mcq+term+1 & utm_medium=online+pr+class+10+eng & utm_campaign=all+subjects)
We took care of every detail about the updates in board examinations so that we can make it easy for our students to score good in their examinations. We have different practice sets of different subjects. By practicing with these well researched and curated question banks students can get an overview of what type of questions they can get in their examination. This helps the students to boost their confidence and they will not get nervous for their examinations because they already know the pattern and they have practiced with Oswaal CBSE Question Bank. This will also help students to boost their learning skills and along with that they will learn to solve the questions in a time limit. And this will not only help in their board examinations but also for higher level examinations.
So, students it's time to stop panicking and start practicing. (ANI/Oswaal Books)
