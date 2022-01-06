How to prepare for CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Exams? Preparation Tips for Board Exams 2022

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], January 6 (ANI/Oswaal Books): The Central Board of Secondary Education, the CBSE divided current academic year into two terms -1 and 2.
The exams will be conducted based on the 50% of class 10 syllabus.
The CBSE already conducted term 1 exams successfully and Term 2 board exams will be conducted in between March-April, 2022.
Students can utilise this time to familiarise with the term 2 course curriculum and prepare according to it, so that they can have enough time for the revision before the attending an exam.
Structure and syllabus of CBSE Class 10 Term 2 exams:
CBSE class 10 term 2 exams will be structured differently than the Term 1 exams. The paper will be two hours long and will comprise a variety of question types such as case-based, situation-based, open-ended-short response, long type answer. Exams for Term 2 2022 will be held at CBSE certified examination centres, with alterations made depending on the scenario due to COVID-19
Subject wise Syllabus of CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Exams:
Syllabus for CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Mathematics
Syllabus for CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Science
Syllabus for CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Social Science
Syllabus for CBSE Class 10 Term 2 English:
CBSE Class 10 Preparation Tips 2021-22:
1. Prepare handy notes
2. Make time table.
3. Focus on concepts.
4. Regular Self-Assessment.
5. Read thoroughly.
6. Solve maximum no. of sample papers.
7. Do not skip any topic.
Frequently asked questions:
1. Is CBSE Term 2 MCQ?
No. CBSE has conducted term 1 exams objectively while CBSE term-2 exams will be conducted subjective, if the Pandemic conditions are supportive.
2. Is a sample paper tougher than the CBSE class 10 board exam?
No, all available Sample papers are based upon the previous exam pattern. You can refer them for better idea about upcoming exams pattern. Students can also prepare for their board exams with Oswaal CBSE Class 10 12 Term 2 Question Bank for Board Exams 2022, and it is according to: Strictly as per the Term-II syllabus for Board 2022 Exams (March-April)
* Includes Questions of the both -Objective & Subjective Types Questions
* Objective Questions based on new typologies introduced by the board-
I. Stand- Alone MCQs,
II. MCQs based on Assertion-Reason
III. Case-based MCQs.
* Subjective Questions Includes-Very Short, Short & Long Answer Types Questions
3. Is NCERT enough for CBSE Class X Science and Math CBSE boards?
NCERT is important but not enough to prepare for Class X Science and Math boards exam. To score high marks in the CBSE board exam, you need to practice more sample papers.
