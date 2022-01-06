How to prepare for CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Exams? Preparation Tips for Board Exams 2022

New Delhi [India], January 6 (ANI/Oswaal Books): The Central Board of Secondary Education, the CBSE divided current academic year into two terms -1 and 2.

The exams will be conducted based on the 50% of class 10 syllabus.

The CBSE already conducted term 1 exams successfully and Term 2 board exams will be conducted in between March-April, 2022.

Students can utilise this time to familiarise with the term 2 course curriculum and prepare according to it, so that they can have enough time for the revision before the attending an exam.

Structure and syllabus of CBSE Class 10 Term 2 exams:

CBSE class 10 term 2 exams will be structured differently than the Term 1 exams. The paper will be two hours long and will comprise a variety of question types such as case-based, situation-based, open-ended-short response, long type answer. Exams for Term 2 2022 will be held at CBSE certified examination centres, with alterations made depending on the scenario due to COVID-19

Subject wise Syllabus of CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Exams:

Syllabus for CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Mathematics

Syllabus for CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Science

Syllabus for CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Social Science

Syllabus for CBSE Class 10 Term 2 English:

CBSE Class 10 Preparation Tips 2021-22:

1. Prepare handy notes

2. Make time table.

3. Focus on concepts.

4. Regular Self-Assessment.

5. Read thoroughly.

6. Solve maximum no. of sample papers.

7. Do not skip any topic.

Frequently asked questions:

1. Is CBSE Term 2 MCQ?

No. CBSE has conducted term 1 exams objectively while CBSE term-2 exams will be conducted subjective, if the Pandemic conditions are supportive.

2. Is a sample paper tougher than the CBSE class 10 board exam?

3. Is NCERT enough for CBSE Class X Science and Math CBSE boards?

NCERT is important but not enough to prepare for Class X Science and Math boards exam. To score high marks in the CBSE board exam, you need to practice more sample papers.

