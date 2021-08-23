HSNC University gets record number of student applicants

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Constituent Colleges of HSNC University - H.R. College of Commerce and Economics, K.C. College of Arts, Commerce and Science, and Bombay Teachers Training College - have received an overwhelming number of applications - more than 25000 - for admissions to its various courses this year. The number of applications received is considerably larger than last year. The highest number of applications has been received for the B. Com and BMS programmes.

The University has received approximately 8000 applications for BMS program for the constituent colleges which has an intake of 480 seats. The second highest application is for B. Com. program with approximately 5400 applications for the constituent colleges for balance intake of 240 students after allotting seats to in-house students.

New courses like B.Sc. (Data Science), MBA with specialization in Real Estate, B.Sc. (Yoga), B. A. (Performing Arts), M. A. in Education (Education Management and Technology) and M. A. in Sindhi (Language, Culture and Synthesis), which were introduced last year are eliciting a very enthusiastic response.

The Hyderabad Sind National Collegiate University, Mumbai (HSNCU) is one of the leading Cluster Universities of Maharashtra, with three topmost grant-in-aid Colleges of Mumbai, - H.R. College of Commerce and Economics, K.C. College of Arts, Commerce and Science, and Bombay Teachers Training College - as its Constituent Colleges. These Colleges have been serving the cause of Education since more than 60 years; and it has been in recognition of their consistently exemplary record, that the Government of Maharashtra, established the HSNC University, Mumbai through a Gazette notification in October 2019.

The parent body of the University, the Hyderabad (Sind) National Collegiate Board [H(S)NCB], Mumbai, has been actively contributing to the educational sector from the primary to the post-doctoral levels since the establishment of its first College in 1949, 72 years ago. Apart from the establishment and governance of the HSNC University, the 3 Constituent Colleges and other 14 higher education institutions across Mumbai have been imparting high quality education in Commerce, Arts, Science, Humanities, Law, Engineering, Pharmacy and Management.

The Constituent Colleges with their legacy of 50 to 60 years have been offering traditional graduate and postgraduate courses in the Arts, Science and Commerce faculties, as well as professional courses like B.M.S., B.A. MMC, BAF, B.Sc. (I.T.), B.Sc. (Biotechnology), etc which have been strengthened by introducing Honours programmes with subsidiary subjects like Law, Statistics, Accountancy, Health Care and Diagnostics, giving the interdisciplinary edge to the courses. A student for Honours takes 40 credits across three years with 12 credits in each year and 4 credits of internship during 2nd and 3rd year. More than 250 students at the University have enrolled for the Honours Program.

2020-2021 was the inaugural Academic year for the HSNC University, with all three Colleges receiving the highest-ever applications for all courses offered. The staff and students of the college met the challenge of pandemic squarely and effectively shifted their curricular and co-curricular activities from classroom to online modes using computers and mobile phones, and whenever the situation demanded it, served the community with their presence.

Keeping pace with the suggestions of the National Education Policy, HSNCU introduced Self Learning, Presentations, and Evaluation for 20 % of the topics of the curriculum. The students studied these topics in the self-learning mode and made presentations in batches for live evaluation. These sessions were recorded by the University for maintaining the integrity of the evaluation, and in the process also creating quality academic resources. This process generated a live classroom-like interaction between the teacher and the students. The University is in the process of creating Academic Video feed of 50 subjects of the first-year curriculum of various programmes of the University.

In spite of the pandemic, the University established state-of-the-art administrative and academic facilities and has been functioning from its newly constructed headquarters since September 2020.

In this academic year, the University is introducing the 5-year integrated interdisciplinary Programmes in Computer Science and Information Technology with Management, Data Analytics & Business Analytics as subsidiary subjects. In these courses student can join at entry level (1st year) for B.Sc. (3years) or B.Sc. (Hons.) (4 years) or B.Sc.-M.Sc. (5 years) or 4th Year for M.Sc. (2 Year) with facility of Exit and Re-entry at various points.

The University has also applied for the 5-year and 3-year Law Programmes, which subject to the approval of the Bar Council of India, may be introduced this year itself. Subsequently, LL.M. programmes shall also be introduced.

