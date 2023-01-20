Hyderabad's Red Rose Group of Industries Is All Set to Disrupt the Retail Sector with Its Chain of Supermarkets

With Syed Zeeshanuddin and Zia Ur Rahman at the helm of affairs, the new venture aims to set up 100+ stores over the next decade

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 20 (ANI/PNN): The post-pandemic world has witnessed a resurgence of the Indian retail sector. With new players entering the industry having little to no background in retail, the scope for innovation within the sector is huge. Gauging this opportunity, the Red Rose Group of Industries has ventured into the retail sector to provide bigger and better shopping experiences.

Another Feather In Red Rose Cap

Hyderabad's Red Rose Group of Industries has gained immense trust and respect across Telangana. From real estate and FMCG to hospitality and health equipment, Red Rose thrives in multiple domains with successful ventures. By entering the retail sector, it aims to expand its umbrella of businesses and cater to its audience in a different way.

The Red Rose Group of industries is geared up for a long and successful run in the retail industry. It aims to set up more than 100 new stores over the next decade, leaving no stone unturned to disrupt the thriving sector. Keeping its legacy alive, Red Rose aims to stick to its principles of quality assurance, unmatched experience, innovation, and extensive planning as they explore a new domain. The team at Red Rose ensures that its customers and clients will experience a world-class ambiance with affordable products at all its retail outlets with young and passionate leaders at the helm of affairs.

Syed Hameed Uddin, the Chairman of the Red Rose Group of Industries, always harbored the dream to venture into the retail sector. Now that the team is set to open retail outlets, he is not willing to make any compromises. Under his team's management, he has ensured that every store will occupy a minimum of 25,000 sq ft of space, giving enough room to the customers to enjoy their shopping sprees.

Syed Zeeshanuddin To Lead The Chain Of Supermarkets As The Managing Director

Red Rose's retail division will be led by Syed Zeeshanuddin as the Managing Director, along with his team of dedicated and passionate professionals. Syed Zeeshanuddin had done MBA and is willing to use his skills and knowledge to diversify his family business. Having gained enough practical experience handling multiple Red Rose divisions across the board, he is set to take the reins in his hand as Red Rose ventures into retail.

His market acumen and calm demeanor have made him climb the ladder of success at a young age. Zeeshan has already been managing the operations of several Red Rose ventures, each of which has sculpted him into an able entrepreneur.

A New Page In Diary Of The CEO - Zia Ur Rahman

Zia Ur Rahman, the youngest executive on the board, brings his business management skills to the table as the CEO. At the tender age of 22, he has made himself capable of handling a dynamic sector after completing his graduation from London. His undying dedication towards managing the family business made him join the company the very next day after returning from London.

While capable of firing on all cylinders, Zia's core expertise lies in business management and marketing. While studying in London, he set up and managed his own clothing brand. However, he knew what his true calling was and refused some highly lucrative opportunities to return to India and join the Red Rose Group of Industries.

Zia is the youngest and most dynamic voice of the company that will help Red Rose explore new horizons. Zia aims to make the company's journey into the retail sector illustrious by meeting international standards of excellence and customer experience.

Red Rose Group's first store 'Red Rose Mart' is open for public in Falaknuma, Hyderabad. Many experts have joined hands to make this venture successful. The Store's Architecture and interiors are Designed and executed by the Retail Design Expert Ar. Kamlesh Kriplani and his firm Purple Leaf Design Studios Pvt. Ltd. and the Business consultation is provided by the Supermarket Expert Gulshan Kriplani and the Leadership Coach Dr Parimal Gupte through their firm Namaste Business Advisory (NBA).

With a team of highly skilled and passionate professionals led by young guns, Red Rose is confident about exploring the new horizon of retail with success and prosperity. Red Rose Group is already working on the next projects, we will hear about those soon.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)