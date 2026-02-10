PRNewswire Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 10: The selection process is scheduled for Feb 14th-22nd at IBS Hyderabad campus, for the 9 campuses located at Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Dehradun, Gurgaon, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kolkata, Mumbai and Pune. With more than 30 years of excellence in management education, all campuses offer programs in Finance/ Marketing/ HR/ Operations and IT Systems. Over 75,000+ Alumni successfully started their corporate careers with ICFAI Business School (IBS) and nearly 40% are now in senior management roles and 10% are in international roles. The success of ICFAI Business School (IBS) is majorly attributed to its case-based teaching, use of industry ready softwares like SAP, Bloomberg, 14-week internship and domain specific clubs giving students an opportunity to learn practically and excel in their early careers. The IBS Case Research Center (CRC) is now globally ranked as the 3rd best in case impact analysis only after Harvard and INSEAD.

Decoding the Selection Process The ICFAI Business School (IBS) Selection Process is designed to identify candidates with their potential to study and contribute to corporates, it's not an elimination round, all the candidates get a good opportunity to speak and express their thoughts clearly. The selection process consists of 1. Micro Presentation: Candidates choose a random topic from 100 given choices and in a minute, prepare a short, immediate presentation. The overall process is designed for 3 minutes. 2. Personal Interview: Candidates' profile, goals, and suitability for the program are given importance. Few Tips to Crack the Selection Process Drawing from the experiences of successful candidates, here are the strategies one needs to excel in the selection process.

For the Micro Presentation: * Structure is Key: Divide the speech into an Introduction, 2-3 Core Points, and a Conclusion. This shows clarity of thought. * Confidence Over Content: While facts matter, the panel observes students' body language, eye contact, and voice modulation. * The '30-Second' Rule: Spend the first 30 seconds grabbing attention with a strong hook or a relevant statistic. For the Personal Interview: * Know Your 'Why': Be crystal clear about the reason to pursue an MBA and why ICFAI Business School (IBS) is the preferred destination. * Connect the Dots: Relating past academic or work experience to the future career goals. * Stay Updated: Be well-versed in current affairs and industry trends, as the panel often test students' awareness of the business world.

Student Testimonials: The Path to Success The ICFAI Business School (IBS) selection process is widely recognized for its encouraging and professional atmosphere, designed to put candidates at ease. For Aditi, a graduate of National Post Graduate College, Lucknow, this support began long before she stepped onto campus. Applying with her NMAT score, she received exceptional faculty guidance through messaging and WhatsApp, ensuring she felt prepared. This personalized mentorship transformed the Micro Presentation and Personal Interview into a smooth, straightforward experience. Similarly, Archana leveraged the process to shift from an accounting background toward a career in HR. By attending expert briefings on campus, she gained valuable institutional insights that improved her interest in the program.

More from the selection process page https://ibsindia.org/StudentTestimonials/selectionprocess.html Applications are open till Feb 14th with valid CAT / XAT / NMAT by GMAC™ / GMAT™ scores. Apply Now https://bit.ly/45PIMhw For more information, visit: ibsindia.org Contact Information IBS Admission Office Plot No. 65, Nagarjuna Hills, Punjagutta, Hyderabad - 500082, Telangana Phone: 040-23440963 (5 lines) | Toll-Free: 1800 425 55 66 77 Email: ibsat@ibsindia.org Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2890767/SP_IBS_MBA_Admissions.jpg Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1023356/5688894/IBS_Logo.jpg (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)