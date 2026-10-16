PRNewswire Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 16: ICICI Life Insurance Limited, formerly known as ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited, today announced its new brand identity and tag line - 'Har Kal Aasaan'. Commenting on the new brand identity and tag line, Mr. Srinivas Balasubramanian, Chief of Marketing, Digital & Bancassurance, ICICI Life Insurance Limited, said, "The ICICI name holds an enduring place in the lives of millions of Indians, serving as a symbol of trust, strength, and financial accessibility. Over the past 25 years, we have had the privilege of helping secure the dreams and futures of more than 20 crore Indians. Throughout this journey, we have witnessed India's incredible growth, along with a significant evolution in the aspirations of its people.

In today's fast-paced environment, the world has become increasingly complex and unpredictable. Changing career paths, evolving family structures, longer lifespans, and shifting financial priorities have made long-term planning more challenging than ever. While life insurance plays a critical role in navigating these uncertainties, the traditional experience of securing one's financial future has often been perceived as complicated. At ICICI Life Insurance, we firmly believe that preparing for tomorrow should bring clarity, confidence, and peace of mind, rather than adding to life's complexities. Our new brand identity goes far beyond a change in name. It reflects our broader commitment to make the experience of securing one's financial future simpler, more transparent, more flexible and with ease. Building on our strong 25-year foundation, we will continue to deepen customer relevance, establish new benchmarks of excellence in the industry, and actively contribute toward the national goal of 'Insurance for All by 2047'."

With the new brand promise, the company aims to move the conversation around life insurance beyond simply protecting against what may go wrong, towards enabling people to make more informed and confident choices about what they want tomorrow to look like with ease and convenience. Thus, making Har Kal Aasaan for its stakeholders. About ICICI Life Insurance Limited: ICICI Life Insurance Limited (Formerly ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited) commenced operations in FY2001 and has since established itself as one of India's leading life insurers, consistently ranking high on both sum assured market share and new business premium market share. Over the years, it has earned the unwavering trust of millions of customers, becoming an integral part of India's financial ecosystem.

Customer centricity has remained the foundation of its philosophy, with products, processes and distribution strategies all aligned to a single objective: delivering a strong and differentiated value proposition for customers. The Company offers a comprehensive suite of Protection, Savings & Retirement solutions designed to meet the evolving life stage needs. These offerings enable customers to safeguard their families' financial security while also achieving long term financial goals. As on March 31, 2026, the Company protects 73.73 million lives (in-force) across India covering both individual and corporate segments, making it one of the leading insurance companies in the country. Over the years, the Company has delivered on its promise of financial protection by settling ₹ 279 billion in death claims and paying ₹ 3.72 trillion in overall benefits as of March 31, 2026. In FY2026 alone, it settled ₹ 51.49 billion in death claims and disbursed ₹ 153.63 billion in maturity and survival benefits. Its claim settlement ratio of 99.3 percent and average turnaround time of 1 day underscore its commitment to swift, reliable service.

The Company is also the first among Indian Insurance industry to get listed on both the NSE and BSE. Its continued investments in data analytics and digitisation across the policy lifecycle have enabled superior efficiency, innovation and seamless experiences for customers and distributors alike. Disclaimer Except for the historical information contained herein, statements in this release which contain words or phrases such as 'will', 'expected to,' etc., and similar expressions or variations of such expressions may constitute 'forward-looking statements'. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, opportunities and growth potential to differ materially from those suggested by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the actual growth in demand for insurance and other financial products and services in the countries that we operate or where a material number of our customers reside, our ability to successfully implement our strategy, including our use of the Internet and other technology, our exploration of merger and acquisition opportunities, our ability to integrate mergers or acquisitions into our operations and manage the risks associated with such acquisitions to achieve our strategic and financial objectives, our growth and expansion in domestic and overseas markets, technological changes, our ability to market new products, the outcome of any legal, tax or regulatory proceedings in India and in other jurisdictions we are or become a party to, the future impact of new accounting standards, our ability to implement our dividend policy, the impact of changes in insurance regulations and other regulatory changes in India and other jurisdictions on us. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date thereof. This release does not constitute an offer of securities.

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