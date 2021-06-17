iCreate kicks off 7th edition of the startup accelerator programme; invites applications from early-stage startups

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): iCreate (International Centre for Technology and Entrepreneurship), India's leading startup incubator has opened registrations for its prestigious startup accelerator programme, iIA (iCreate Idea Accelerator).

The incubator at iCreate provides support throughout your entrepreneurial journey - from idea stage to proof-of-concept, early marketing stage, and scale-up. Their interactive accelerator programmes are designed to equip entrepreneurs with clarity about their basic assumptions, customer needs, product-market fit, technology, business model, among others. This batch of iIA is the 7th edition of the accelerator programme.

Early stage startups across the country can apply to get incubated in this rigorous 21 Day programme. Currently, due to the pandemic, iIA is being offered in a live, online mode and will help evaluate the idea and its business feasibility. The programme is designed to be an intense and informative session where your business idea is discussed in detail to obtain practical insights that can be actioned.

It will also aid in strategizing a potential business plan and covers the spectrum of idea validation, idea refinement, financial assumptions, resource management, team building, market research and idea pivots if required. iIA is designed to provide each participant with extensive mentoring and field work to enable the entrepreneur to create a holistic roadmap including financial as well as strategic mapping.

Commenting on the announcement, Anupam Jalote, CEO, iCreate said, "iIA is a program that has emerged after hundreds of interactions. It gives early stage entrepreneurs CLARITY about the value they bring to their customers, clarity on their market, clarity on their product-market fit and clarity about their own entrepreneurial journey. We believe that these early interventions will help groom a probable disruptor to fully realize their potential, especially through a systemic approach that exposes them to the various enablers in the ecosystem."

iCreate is India's leading startup incubator promoted by the Govt of Gujarat and Govt of India. Till date, they have supported over 377 innovations and 30 patents, by connecting them with mentors, markets and money. The programmes provide critical real-life inputs through mentoring, market validation, and help make the startups investor ready. They also provide rapid prototyping facilities, and additional opportunities through various innovation challenges.

This batch will start from the 5th of July 2021. The accelerator programme consists of 3 Modules. The 1st module will comprise Idea Validation, Resource Planning, market visualization, and size estimation, defining customer target groups and creation of financial plan.

The 2nd module will largely cover Market Validation, customer engagement and getting real insights from customers to help build a market ready product. The final module will be on utilizing the market feedback to build a scalable product/service, building idea pivots into the financial plans (if required) and training for a pitch.

The programme will also include pitching sessions for incubation and applying for various government schemes for additional support. It also opens up an opportunity to get support & prototype development grants of up to Rs. 10 lakh for young entrepreneurs and aspiring startup founders.

Participants can apply for the programme through iCreate's website portal or apply online through this (https://icreate.acceleratorapp.co/application/new?program=iia) link.

For more details and registration, please visit (https://www.icreate.org.in) icreate.org.in or contact +91 99135 69975.

Last date to register is 25th June 2021.

iCreate (International Centre for Entrepreneurship and Technology) is an autonomous centre of excellence of the Government of Gujarat and is India's largest institution for transforming startups based on tech innovation into successful businesses. Located in a state-of-the-art 40-acre campus at Dev Dholera in Ahmedabad, till date it has supported over 377 innovations and 30 patents with a 'high-touch, entrepreneur-first' model, connecting them with mentors, markets and money. Embedded systems and IoT are a focus area for iCreate, in domains like electric vehicles, agritech, smart cities, healthtech, industrial automation, renewable energy, among others. It is home to Cisco's largest Innovation Lab in India, and has partnerships with leading institutions in the US, Israel and other countries.

