[ICSE ISC Semester 1 Date sheet announced] New Exam Series launched! Based on Boards Specimen Papers released

New Delhi [India], September 9 (ANI/Oswaal Books): CISCE class 10 and class 12 Semester 1 Time Table 2021: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations Board on Thursday released the ICSE and ISC board exams timetable 2021-22 for the upcoming Semester 1 examination.

The CISCE published the ICSE, ISC Time Table 2021 and the students appearing for the CISCE Semester 1 Exam 2021 for Class 10 and 12, can download the same via the official website i.e. cisce.org.

Check direct links to the ICSE 10th Time Table 2021 and ISC 12th 1st Sem Exam 2021 Time Table below:-(https://www.cisce.org/)

Today, we shall provide you with an elaborate study plan that doesn't actually involve generic guidance and tips as provided by so many others. This study plan is intricate and geared towards the smallest improvements that you need to make that reel in the big scores.

The Exhaustive Study Plan that is both practical and efficacious - The Student Guide to ICSE & ISC Semester 1 Board Exams 2021-22

Semester 1 papers for both Class 10 and Class 12 ICSE & ISC Board Exams 2021-22will have MCQs, which means that they need to prepare for the examination accordingly. This means studying from different source books altogether and practising from a variety of papers that ensures that your problems solving, reasoning, and analytical skills are up to the mark. Here is the study plan that you need to adhere to:

1. Solve every board-based MCQs type - This is the classic coping strategy for when the examination syllabus is too overwhelming. This strategy is a multi-pronged approach to learning that lets you learn, revise, and practice - all at the same time. New Syllabus Semester 1 Oswaal ICSE & ISC Question Banks 2021-22 consists of all MCQs typologies announced by CISCE to ace ICSE ISC Board Exams 2021-22

BENEFITS

* Strictly as per the new Semester wise syllabus for Board Examinations to be held in the academic session 2021-22 for class -10

* Largest pool of Topic-wise MCQs based on different typologies

* Answer key with explanations

* Revision Notes for in-depth study

* Mind Maps & Mnemonics for quick learning

* Concept videos for blended learning

* Includes Topics found Difficult & Suggestions for students.

* Dynamic QR code to keep the students updated for the 2021 Exam paper or any further CISCE notifications/circulars

Here's the recommended link for New Syllabus Semester 1 ICSE Question Banks Class 10 2021-22:(https://bit.ly/3BMK5LQ)

New Syllabus Semester 1 ISC Question Banks Class 12 2021-22: (https://bit.ly/3E1c8Jn)

2. Answer The Ones you Know first - The questions that you are absolutely sure you can knock out of the park should be the ones that you answer first. This will get your confidence going, and you will be able to score better.

3. Train yourself with Contextual memorizing - Contextual Memorizing is a lot like Photographic Memorizing. Train yourself to remember which part of the chapter, under which sub-heading of which chapter, or even which section of the page the information belongs to, and you will be set up for success in real examinations. When total recall is not an option because the information is blurry to you, training yourself to remember in this manner can change the whole game for you.

4. Management of Time - No matter who well prepared you are - if you are unable to manage time efficiently, you will fail to secure good grades. Learn to manage time better by keeping tabs on how long it takes for you to answer difficult questions or how long it takes for you to solve a particular section of the paper and constantly strive to reduce that time for yourself so that you can actually be precise and accurate while also being fast.

5. Get used to Question Pools - Question Pools basically throw you in the deep end but train you to be faster in thinking on your feet and enhances your applicability. New Syllabus Semester 1 Oswaal ICSE & ISC Question Banks 2021-22 is the biggest question pool that you can get your hands on that is so student-friendly yet layered at the same time--elementarily laid out information in a topic-wise arrangement or a chapter-wise one.

6. Scrap answers you are unsure of and mark the ones with certainty - The ones that you are unsure of should not be taken into consideration when totalling the marks for yourself. Mark the ones that you are 100% sure of to see how much you might be getting.

