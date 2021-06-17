IFI Techsolutions launches IFI Tech Academy to build next generation cloud computing talent

You would like to read
- IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions
- Microland earns the coveted Windows Server and SQL Server Migration to Microsoft Azure Advanced Specialization
- IFI Techsolutions has earned the Windows Server and SQL Server Migration to Microsoft Azure advanced specialization
- Cloud4C awarded the Linux and Open Source Databases Migration to Microsoft Azure advanced specialization
- MIT Centre for Future Skills Excellence to offer diploma in AI/ML, Cloud Computing, Cybersecurity, DevOps
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 17 (ANI/PRNewswire): IFI Techsolutions (https://ifi.tech), Microsoft Gold Partner and a leading Cloud Solutions Provider announced the launch of IFI Tech Academy under its aegis today. This initiative aims to coach the next generation of Microsoft Azure talent.
Commenting on the launch of IFI Tech Academy, Ankur Garg, Founder, IFI Techsolutions, said, "We are thrilled to announce the launch of IFI Tech Academy. The objective of our academy is to transform today's students to tomorrows Cloud experts. As per a report from Research & Markets, Cloud Computing Industry is pegged to grow more than doubly from $371.4 Billion in 2020 to $832.1 Billion by 2025. There is already an increased demand for cloud solutions and services offering attractive growth opportunities. However, this upsurge in demand isn't being addressed adequately enough as there is a significant void in availability of qualified and skilled cloud talent. IFI Tech Academy will help reduce this gap by partnering with governments, colleges and universities with an aim to train at least 20,000 professionals/students over the next 3 years."
IFI Tech Academy's Azure Bootcamp will comprise of a 4-week training schedule for up to 3 hours daily where the students will be coached by IFI's very own Microsoft certified trainers. The program will focus heavily on hands-on labs and demos to make students industry ready. Adding more value to the quality of the program, IFI Tech Academy will invite industry professionals and experts from the renowned IT companies as guest speakers on a weekly basis which can help students gain industry insights, draw from experience of the corporate world and open doors to opportunities for a brighter future in the IT Industry.
On successful completion of the course, students will be certified on one or more Microsoft Azure certifications that are designed specifically for the market requirements and the job roles. Microsoft Azure certified professionals are in high demand for developing cloud applications and managing cloud infrastructures.
Aspiring next generation Microsoft Azure talent may get further details and information about this program on (https://ifi.tech/academy) or (https://microsoftcareer.com)
This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor