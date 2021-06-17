IFI Techsolutions launches IFI Tech Academy to build next generation cloud computing talent

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 17 (ANI/PRNewswire): IFI Techsolutions (https://ifi.tech), Microsoft Gold Partner and a leading Cloud Solutions Provider announced the launch of IFI Tech Academy under its aegis today. This initiative aims to coach the next generation of Microsoft Azure talent.

Commenting on the launch of IFI Tech Academy, Ankur Garg, Founder, IFI Techsolutions, said, "We are thrilled to announce the launch of IFI Tech Academy. The objective of our academy is to transform today's students to tomorrows Cloud experts. As per a report from Research & Markets, Cloud Computing Industry is pegged to grow more than doubly from $371.4 Billion in 2020 to $832.1 Billion by 2025. There is already an increased demand for cloud solutions and services offering attractive growth opportunities. However, this upsurge in demand isn't being addressed adequately enough as there is a significant void in availability of qualified and skilled cloud talent. IFI Tech Academy will help reduce this gap by partnering with governments, colleges and universities with an aim to train at least 20,000 professionals/students over the next 3 years."

IFI Tech Academy's Azure Bootcamp will comprise of a 4-week training schedule for up to 3 hours daily where the students will be coached by IFI's very own Microsoft certified trainers. The program will focus heavily on hands-on labs and demos to make students industry ready. Adding more value to the quality of the program, IFI Tech Academy will invite industry professionals and experts from the renowned IT companies as guest speakers on a weekly basis which can help students gain industry insights, draw from experience of the corporate world and open doors to opportunities for a brighter future in the IT Industry.

On successful completion of the course, students will be certified on one or more Microsoft Azure certifications that are designed specifically for the market requirements and the job roles. Microsoft Azure certified professionals are in high demand for developing cloud applications and managing cloud infrastructures.

Aspiring next generation Microsoft Azure talent may get further details and information about this program on (https://ifi.tech/academy) or (https://microsoftcareer.com)

