VMPL New Delhi [India], September 18: A guest may remember the view from the lobby of Taj Fort Aguada Goa, the warmth of a welcome at Taj Madikeri, Coorg or the dinner they enjoyed at Blue Ginger at Taj West End Bangalore. But often, it is the quiet details that shape the experience: a room prepared exactly as they like it, a favourite amenity placed before it is requested, a spotless lobby after a busy evening, or a towel folded and replenished without the guest ever having to think about it. That is the world of housekeeping, one of hospitality's most demanding yet least visible professions.

At Taj hotels across Goa and Karnataka, housekeeping teams are consistently going beyond the traditional brief of cleaning and upkeep. They are being encouraged to think like custodians of the guest experience while also contributing to sustainability and operational efficiency. A room attendant, for instance, is often among the first associates to notice when a guest has a particular preference or routine. A housekeeper may observe that a family needs additional towels, that a long-staying guest prefers certain amenities, or that an elderly guest may benefit from a small adjustment to the room. These seemingly insignificant observations can make a stay feel remarkably personal.

"Housekeeping is perhaps one of the finest examples of how hospitality is delivered through hundreds of small acts of care. The guest may never know who prepared the room, noticed a preference or quietly solved a problem, but they feel the difference. Our associates in housekeeping are not simply maintaining a hotel; they are creating an environment in which hospitality and sincere care happens, every single day," says Mr Ranjit Phillipose, Senior Vice President - Operations, IHCL Goa & Karnataka. At IHCL's hotels across Goa and Karnataka, International Housekeeping Week is being celebrated not only as a week of recognition and appreciation but also as an opportunity to celebrate the people behind the function and, most importantly, the camaraderie that keeps these teams together.

Across Goa, housekeeping colleagues from different hotels are stepping away from their usual work environments to come together on the cricket field. The inter-hotel cricket match is as much about teamwork and friendly competition as it is about building relationships beyond individual properties. In Karnataka, the celebrations take a different form, with panel discussions creating a platform for housekeeping colleagues to share experiences, challenges and perspectives. These conversations recognise the depth of expertise within the function and give team members an opportunity to learn from one another, while also encouraging a greater sense of belonging. International Housekeeping Week is a moment to recognise and cherish the people who make comfort look effortless and to acknowledge the skill, observation, discipline and pride behind an experience that guests often overlook.

For media enquires please connect with Sanchita Banerjee Rodrigues : Sanchita.b@tajhotels.com / 9422444774 (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)