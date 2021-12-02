iHub-Data, IIIT Hyderabad opens applications for skill development course on foundations of modern machine learning

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 2 (ANI/PR Newswire): iHub-Data at IIIT Hyderabad invites applications from undergraduate engineering students across the country for its 36-week foundation course on Modern Machine Learning commencing from January 2022. The program is specifically targeted at pre-final and final year undergraduate engineering students who are aiming at enhancing their knowledge and sharpening practical skills in machine learning for use in application domains like; image processing, computer vision, robotics, data mining, natural language processing or speech processing, to name a few.

Interactive online sessions would be delivered by IIITH faculty Prof CV Jawahar, Prof Anoop M Namboodiri, and Dr Ravi Kiran S. Practical hands-on sessions would be extended through mentors with considerable exposure to artificial intelligence and machine learning. Furthermore, industry experts will also contribute to the learning outcome through discussions and interactions. A certificate of achievement from IIIT Hyderabad would be awarded upon successful completion of the course.

While the course is open to all engineering students across India, it would be most beneficial for pre-final and final year undergraduate engineering students from the streams of Computer Science, Information Technology, Electronics Engineering, Electrical Engineering or other allied branches.

Students registered for the program would have to undergo a preparatory module, and the final selection of students would be based on student performance during the preparatory module. The preparatory module would be delivered and evaluated by Prof Anoop M Namboodiri (IIIT Hyderabad) and Dr CK Raju (iHub-Data).

Benefits of the online program on Machine Learning:

*A certificate would be awarded on successful completion of the program.

*Online modules offered would have a personalised learning experience.

*Equal focus on foundation and practices.

*Discussions would be arranged with eminent researchers from academics and industry.

*Internships at IIIT Hyderabad to promising students.

The course will cost students Rs 10,000 inclusive of all taxes, and those who wish to enroll for it will have to do so before 25 December 2021.

More information at: (https://ihub-data.iiit.ac.in/mml2022)

This story is provided by PR Newswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PR Newswire)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)