IIFL Finance receives 'Great Place to Work' Certification for 5th time in a row

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 2 (ANI/NewsVoir): IIFL Finance, which is one of India's largest non-banking finance companies (NBFC), has been certified as a 'Great Place To Work' by the Great Place To Work Institute for the fifth time in a row. IIFL Finance which employs over 30,000 people across India is one of the largest employers in the NBFC space in India.

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make strategic people decisions. The Institute serves businesses, non-profits and government agencies in more than 60 countries and has conducted pioneering research on the characteristics of great workplaces for over three decades.

Richa S Chatterjee, Chief Human Resources Officer at IIFL Finance said, "Employees are the most important and valued assets for IIFL and the driving force behind our growth momentum. Our endeavor is to enhance our employees' experience with our core values of Fairness, Integrity, Transparency and Owner's mindset guiding the way."

"We continue to strive towards nurturing a workforce that maximizes human potential through building a culture of listening, inclusion, and continuous learning. This GPTW accolade is a testimony of our employees' trust in IIFL Finance, and we sincerely thank them for it. We remain committed to the journey of becoming an even greater place to work ahead."

In India, the institute partners with more than 1,400 organizations annually across over 22 industries to help them build High-Trust, High-Performance Cultures™ designed to deliver sustained business results. Hundreds of CEOs and CXOs from India Inc. are part of the great place community that is committed to the vision of making India a great place to work for all.

The Institute's research shows that great workplaces are characterized by great leadership, consistent employee experience, and sustainable financial performance. These organizations can deliver a consistent experience to all their employees irrespective of their role, gender, tenure, or level. Their leaders believe in the vision of creating and sustaining a great place to work for all and role models being for all leaders.

Learn more at (https://www.greatplacetowork.in) and on (https://in.linkedin.com/school/great-place-to-work-institute-india), (https://twitter.com/GPTW_India), (https://www.facebook.com/GREATPLACETOWORKINSTITUTEINDIA) and (https://www.instagram.com/india_greatplacetowork).

IIFL Finance Limited is a Systematically Important Non-Deposit accepting Non-Banking Financial Company registered with the Reserve Bank of India, catering to the credit needs of diverse customer base with plethora of products. IIFL Finance's offerings include home loans, gold loans, and business loans including loans against property and medium and small enterprise financing, microfinance, construction and real estate finance and capital market finance; catering to both retail and corporate clients. Subsidiaries of the company are IIFL Home Finance Limited, IIFL Samasta Finance Limited (Formerly known as Samasta Microfinance Limited), IIHFL Sales Limited and IIFL Open Fintech Private Limited.

Learn more at (https://www.iifl.com).

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)