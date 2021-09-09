IIIT Hyderabad restructures MSIT program into an online model post-covid

You would like to read
Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 9 (ANI/PRNewswire): The highly successful MSIT Program at IIIT Hyderabad, with 100% placement over the last 10 years, is being restructured as a partly-on-campus online program with 3 semesters of course work followed by one semester of internship/practicum.
Important changes are as follows:
Staggered Rolling Admission. Given the uncertainties of exam schedules and graduation dates caused due to the pandemic, prospective students can start the program every quarter.
Online Learning By Doing. The innovative project-based learning by doing curriculum has been adapted for remote online learning.
One-on-one Personalized Mentoring. Instead of conventional group learning in classroom-sized batches, the new instruction model uses personalized one-to-one interaction.
Mastery Learning. The revised program implements variable duration learning, in which the 'time-constant-outcome-variable paradigm' is replaced by the 'time- variable-outcome constant paradigm'. Each student must get an A before proceeding to the next course.
Self-Paced Instruction. Personalized mentoring enables each student to proceed at their own speed until they demonstrate mastery by getting 90% or more in each subject.
Personalized Examination-on-Demand. Every student can request a personalized exam when they feel ready.
Students can now complete the coursework in one calendar year, with reduced tuition, followed by a semester-length practicum. Students will also be able to choose a specialization across Data Science, AI and Machine Learning, App Development (Full-stack), Blockchain Technologies, and Information Security.
The MSIT Online program remains a full-fledged Master's Program with campus placement opportunities and industry partnerships, helping students learn concepts by applying them in real-world scenarios.
Applications to the MSIT Program will be reviewed and admitted on a rolling schedule after a virtual interview, allowing students to seek admission to the program without any health and safety concerns. Students can apply for the program through the MSIT Program website. Admission dates, Course Work requirements and other details and specifics can be found at (https://www.msitprogram.net/).
