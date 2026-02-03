VMPL Gurugram (Haryana) [India], February 2: IILM University launched Co-Create, a community-led platform aimed at fostering sustained engagement among students, alumni, parents, faculty and industry professionals. The initiative was unveiled at Gurugram campus that brought together multiple stakeholders of the professional ecosystem. The platform seeks to address the limited interaction that often exists among different groups within society. By creating a structured yet open space for dialogue, mentorship, and collaboration, Co-Create aims to extend learning beyond classrooms and encourage shared participation beyond the academic journey. A key segment of the event was Leadership Stories, where speakers shared personal experiences highlighting the role of belief, support, and community in shaping both professional and personal journeys. Perspectives from parents, alumnus, students and faculty offered insights into the evolving relationship within the stakeholders of the professional ecosystem.

Sharing his experience, Tajinder Singh, Director, Deloitte India, and an alumnus of IILM, reflected on decision-making and learning beyond academic scores. "Whatever choices we make, destiny often has another plan," he said. "At any given moment, the decision you take feels right, and students should focus on learning rather than chasing marks. Failures are part of the journey, and one should not be afraid of them." Highlighting the relevance of the initiative in the age of AI, Jigar Rathod, an IILM alumnus and Digital Marketer at Adidas, pointed to the growing disconnect despite easy access to information. "Today, information is abundant, but meaningful connections are missing," he said. "For students, Co-Create can help bridge that gap. Those who engage with it thoughtfully will certainly benefit."

Designed to prioritise participation over presentation, the event moved away from conventional formats. It featured Co-Create Circles, a moderated open dialogue that brought together parents, alumni, industry experts, students, and faculty members. The format encouraged direct conversation, positioning participants as active contributors rather than passive listeners. According to Dr. Rahul Singh, an university official, Co-Create will function as an ongoing platform through curated conversations, mentorship circles, alumni and industry-led engagements, to mentor student-driven initiatives. The objective is to facilitate knowledge exchange across generations, provide students with real-world perspectives and build confidence. During an interaction, Lydia Glory, a faculty member at IILM University, emphasised the importance of resilience and collective responsibility. "Failures are inevitable, but what matters is continuing despite them," she said. "When alumni, parents, and industry partners come together with a sense of responsibility, they help create a community where young people can do remarkable things."

The programme concluded with mentorship and networking interactions, allowing participants to register as ad-hoc mentors and engage informally with students. University representatives said the platform is expected to evolve over time, shaped by active participation and shared ownership. With the launch of Co-Create, IILM University aims to embed community engagement as a core element of learning, emphasising collaboration, dialogue, and long-term involvement across its stakeholder groups. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)