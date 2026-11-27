VMPL New Delhi [India], November 27: The Indian Institute of Management Mumbai, ranked 6th in management in the NIRF 2025 rankings, has opened admissions to its Post Graduate Programme in Management (MBA-PGPM). The two-year, weekend MBA is designed for professionals who want to move into leadership roles without leaving their jobs. Classes run on Saturdays and Sundays. Participants can attend on the IIM Mumbai campus in Powai (PGPM) or through live, interactive virtual classes at outreach centres in Pune, Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad (ePGPM). Both formats follow the same curriculum, and graduates receive IIM Mumbai alumni status. A curriculum built for working managers

The 75-credit programme covers 17 core courses across marketing, finance, operations, strategy, economics, HR and AI. Participants choose 8 electives in the second year. Learning is case-driven and applied, with an Action Learning Project in Year 1 and a two-stage Capstone Project in Year 2. Core modules include Business Applications of AI & ML Techniques, Sustainable Business Management, ESG, Corporate Governance & Business Ethics, and Innovation & Entrepreneurship. "This programme is meant for professionals who want to be functionally equipped, who can switch domains, and who can solve the problems that industry needs solved. Management education must continuously evolve in response to technological disruption, global competition and rapidly changing business ecosystems. This programme aims to equip professionals with the skills to do so." - Prof. K S Ranjani, Programme Chairperson, MBA-PGPM, IIM Mumbai

Who can apply, and how Applicants need a graduation degree in any discipline and at least two years of post-graduation work experience. CAT is not compulsory. Candidates can take IIM Mumbai's home-proctored IMAT or submit a valid CAT, GMAT or GRE score. Shortlisted candidates then attend a personal interview. The programme fee is ₹18,00,000 at the Mumbai campus and ₹14,50,000 at outreach centres on the annual payment plan, inclusive of taxes. A module-wise plan is also available. A non-refundable application fee of ₹3,000 applies, and there is a refundable caution deposit of ₹50,000. Applications are open at https://execed.iimmumbai.ac.in/program/iim-mumbai/epgpm About IIM Mumbai IIM Mumbai, formerly NITIE, is a premier management institution with a legacy of over 60 years, located in India's financial capital. Ranked 6th in the NIRF 2025 Management Rankings, the Institute is recognised for its academic rigour and strong foundation in operations, supply chain, analytics, and industrial management. IIM Mumbai remains committed to developing responsible leaders who create lasting value for organisations and society.

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