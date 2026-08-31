PNN

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], August 31: The Residential PG Diploma in AI-ML & Agentic AI Engineering, offered by IIT Gandhinagar, is the first postgraduate AI program in the country to be delivered fully on campus rather than online. Students live and study at the institute for the full 5.5-month duration, rather than logging into weekend lectures from home.

For its upcoming cohort, the program has curated its curriculum specifically around Forward Deployed Engineering, a role focused on embedding AI specialists inside client organisations to build and ship agentic systems into live production, rather than developing models in isolation.

The timing tracks a broader shift in AI hiring. Globally, postings for Forward Deployed Engineer roles have grown 729%year-on-year as of mid-2026, according to Indeed job-posting data reported by industry trackers including The New Stack and MarkTechPost. Salaries for the role now range from roughly $170,000 to over $400,000 in the US, with OpenAI, Anthropic and Google among the most active hirers.