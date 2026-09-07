HFCL snaps 4-day losing streak, hits 5% upper circuit; stock up 252% YTD

HFCL share price today: Ltd shares today snapped a four-day losing streak to gain 5 per cent in a weak market. The stock opened around 3.5 per cent higher at ₹239 and extended its gains to hit the upper circuit of ₹243.01 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). HFCL Ltd shares today snapped a four-day losing streak to gain 5 per cent in a weak market. The stock opened around 3.5 per cent higher at ₹239 and extended its gains to hit the upper circuit of ₹243.01 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

In comparison, the benchmark Nifty 50 index fell 78 points, or 0.33 per cent, to trade at 23,820 around 10 am.

According to exchange data, HFCL shares had lost 13 per cent over the previous four trading sessions.

HFCL Ltd, which manufactures and deploys telecommunications equipment, optical fibre cables (OFCs) and advanced digital network solutions, has seen a stellar rally on the Street. The Nifty 500 stock has surged 252 per cent so far in 2026, compared with a 9 per cent decline in the benchmark Nifty 50 index, data showed.

According to Rajesh Palviya of Axis Securities, HFCL’s turnaround story has been impressive and has rewarded shareholders handsomely.

HFCL order book The company turned profitable in Q1 FY27, posting a net profit of ₹245.64 crore compared with a loss of ₹29.30 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year. Revenue stood at ₹1,914.98 crore, up 119.85 per cent year-on-year.

At the end of the quarter, the company also achieved its highest-ever order book of ₹26,665 crore - nearly five times its FY26 revenue.

Last week, HFCL signed a three-year agreement with a global multinational corporation to supply optical fibre cables (OFCs) worth around $244 million (₹2,329 crore). READ MORE

In addition, the company continues to scale up its data centre and defence & aerospace businesses. It has already announced an investment of ₹215 crore to build an advanced AI Data Centre Connectivity Solutions manufacturing facility.

In the defence space, the company is expanding its reach through indigenous technology development, manufacturing capabilities and acquisitions. HFCL stock: Shoud you buy?

Palviya said the overall view on HFCL remains bullish, while buying interest across time frames indicates the potential for further upward momentum in the counter.

“The stock is currently trading near the higher end of this rally, so any minor corrective move should be used as a buying opportunity. We could see a possible upside towards ₹255-260 in the near-term,” he said.

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