Impiger Technologies chosen as runner-up in the prestigious Watts Humphrey Award, 2022

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 15 (ANI/GPRC): Impiger Technologies Private Limited is proud to announce that it has been chosen the runner-up at the Watts Humphrey Award for excellence in software development and delivery. The award was given in recognition of the company's achievements in digital transformation, innovation, and scale. This is a major accomplishment for Impiger and further validation of its world-class delivery capabilities in quality software development.

The top 14 finalists had representations from the top tier-1 names from the IT and BPM Industry, hence the fierce competition made the job of the 5-member eminent jury a tough one. However, Impiger Technologies demonstrated excellence at scale and was ultimately chosen as the runner-up in the Medium-Small Companies Category.

The project team comprising of Selvakumar Sennimalai, Hariharan R, Vijayaraghavan Ambalam, Venkatesh PR and Subaash Venkatesh showcased Impiger's technical and software excellence through their submission of holistic development of a scaleable end-end Edu-Tech platform in the category of Agile Process & Product-Centric Delivery Model. The team led by Sivan Ammamuthu, Global-COO and CRO, accepted the award on behalf of the company at a ceremony held at IIT-Madras Research Park in Chennai earlier this week.

"This award is a testament to our team's hard work and dedication working in tandem with the client as their digital transformation partner." said Sivan. "We are honoured to be recognized by SPIN Chennai and the Watts Humphrey Award committee."

"Being chosen the winner amongst the best of software organisations is a proof of Impiger's value proposition offered to our clients in their digital transformation journey", said Ramakrishnamoorthy V, Founder & Global-CEO of Impiger Technologies.

Software Process Improvement Network (SPIN), Chennai is one of the world's oldest SPIN organizations (more than 20 years old) and is one of the only 130 exclusive SPINs in the world. It is associated with CMMI Institute (USA) and Software Engineering Institute of Carnegie Mellon University (USA). Chennai SPIN (CSPIN) has been the pioneer in promoting various high-maturity quality and management practices, processes, frameworks and models including CMMI, ISO, Six Sigma, Lean, TOC, BS7799, GDPR, Agile, Malcolm Bladridge, Balanced Score Card, Blue Ocean Strategy, 5S, 7QC Tools, TQM etc.

The Watts Humphrey Award is one of the most prestigious awards in software development, and only organizations that have achieved excellence at scale are eligible to compete. Past winners include some of the top tier-1 software development and services companies in the world.

For more than 18 years, Impiger Technologies has been delighting enterprise customers with high-quality software solutions and services with an industry-leading customer retention rate. Impiger has been empowering and transforming businesses across industries through its state-of-the-art digital transformation initiatives operating consistently as a trusted, responsive and high-quality partner to its customers across the globe. With offices in India, Singapore, UAE, Uganda & USA, Impiger Technologies Private Limited is headquartered in Chennai, India.

For any media inquiries reach out to: (http://www.impigertechnologies.com)

This story has been provided by GPRC. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/GPRC)