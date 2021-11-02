Indians started considering jobs as a part of their investments plans and portfolio - Coding Invaders by MentorsPro study

New Delhi [India], November 2 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Prior to the festival of prosperity - Diwali, (https://codinginvaders.com) Coding Invaders by MentorsPro, an IT online Academy has conducted a study on the most searched investments that Indians did during the period of October 2020 to September 2021.

The 'Invest In' data that consists of Google queries made by Indians show that Indians are willing to do smart investing and looking out for investment options within the country. The study reveals Smart Investment and Investment banking to be the top keywords searched during the time period with an average of 73,817 and 50,842 monthly values. 'Investing chart' with an average of 36,417, 'how to invest in share market' with 43,633, and "In Investing" with an average monthly value of 34,950 lies under the highly searched keywords as per the data provided by Semrush.

The study also reveals that people are considering Jobs as an investment option with keywords like jobs, money, bank, and mutual being mostly searched by people with an average sum volume of 43099 searches monthly. The study shows that people are willing to upscale their investments and careers and a lot of people in India are looking to make a shift in their careers by opting for online courses for adults and top courses in terms of sales that Coding Invaders have.

Commenting on the study Roman Vyas, VP of Marketing and co-founder at Coding Invaders highlighted the importance of investing in yourself and said, "Receiving new skills to boost the career and utilising online education can change the lives of people in India. The best investments are investments in job-ready skills that help you to build your future career. Mastering new skills in front of the comfort of home extensifies professional and social growth and this study will further help people in identifying reliable platforms and ways to boost their profiles."

The study also reveals the most frequently searched questions related to investing where "How to invest in mutual funds" and share market remains on top with the search volume of 40,500 searches followed by "How to earn money online without investment" and "How to invest in the stock market".

The study concludes that Indians are more interested in investing within the country as a lot of people have searched about how to invest in cryptocurrency in India.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)