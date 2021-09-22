Induction & Orientation Program @ SCMS, Pune

You would like to read
Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 22 (ANI/SRV Media): (https://www.scmspune.ac.in) Symbiosis Centre for Management Studies, Pune has welcomed its incoming 2021-24 batch with splendour and in line with the new standard virtual protocol.
The virtual induction and orientation ceremony was conducted from September 13 to 17.
The ceremony was graced by distinguished, experienced, and eminent speakers from the industry as well academia. The five-day induction session was graced by Major Vivek Ahlawat, Managing Director, Security Middle East, India Sub-Continent and Africa (MEISA), FedEx Express, India, and Dr. Osvaldo Succi Junior, who serves as a Virtual Exchange Coordinator for Centro Paula Souza (FATEC - CESU) in Sao Paulo - Brazil. SCMS has identified yet another opportunity for its students.
After successful Collaborative Online International Learning (COIL) module with a partner institute in the USA, the SCMS students will now work on live projects through COIL with institutes in Brazil.
The five-day event also included a panel discussion on the third day wherein notable SCMS alumni: Rohit Jindal, Director of Sales My Gate India, Sonam Chugh, Sales Account Director at COBONE UAE, and Moiz. Director, KaenatCorp India, discussed and shared their learning and nostalgic memories at SCMS.
Speaking about the event, Dr. Adya Sharma, Director, SCMS Pune, said, "The core agenda of the induction program is to empower students to make the most of what the institute offers. With much glee and glory, every year, the induction session takes place on the campus and is looked forward to by students. This year, we are welcoming the students virtually with the same zeal and enthusiasm. We hope students will be motivated to start their career journey with valuable learnings from industry leaders, alumni, our Internal partners and faculty members."
The induction program also included a session on a pressing topic of Gender Sensitization, Waste Resource Management, Innovation and Entrepreneurship for Young Managers, Yoga for inner peace and well-being, Biodiversity @ SIU, and fun-filled student activities conducted by the student council and the Department of Sports Recreation and Wellness (DSRW), Pune.
