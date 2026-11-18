PNN Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 18: Infinite Electronics, a global manufacturer of specialized connectivity solutions, has inaugurated its Global Capability Center (GCC) in Pune, India. Built as an integrated extension of the company's global organization, the Center is a strategic part of Infinite Electronics' approach to scalable, sustainable growth. Its mandate goes beyond a traditional shared-services model, helping the enterprise enable growth, improve operational efficiency, and move faster and more consistently through shared capabilities, processes and platforms. The inauguration took place in Pune and was attended by members of Infinite Electronics' executive leadership team, including Ken Bradley, Chief Operating Officer; Sha Farley, Chief People Officer; Justin Borradaile, Senior Vice President, Value Creation Office; and Matthias Norweg, Senior Vice President of Corporate Development, who were in India for the occasion.

The Center brings together customer operations, product operations, supply chain, sourcing, AI and more, serving and connecting Infinite Electronics' portfolio of companies while building capabilities that support business priorities across the enterprise. Pune-based employees work alongside colleagues across regions and functions to support evolving customer and business needs, delivering greater capacity, consistency and speed. Beyond building capability, the GCC is expected to deliver business impact by enabling better customer visibility, accelerating time-to-market, increasing focus on revenue-generating activities and improving efficiency through talent leverage, process standardization and automation. "The launch of our Global Capability Center in Pune marks a defining step in Infinite Electronics' next phase of growth," said Amit Sood, India GCC Leader, Infinite Electronics. "Pune was a deliberate choice, and we are building here with a clear purpose: capabilities that create meaningful business impact across the enterprise. This is not a traditional shared-services operation. It is an extension of our global team, and we will measure its success not by the size of the operation, but by the capabilities we build and the results we deliver."

Pune was selected for its deep talent across engineering, technology and business, supported by strong academic institutions, a mature supplier and startup ecosystem, and active industry networks. The Center further strengthens Infinite Electronics' connection to India's talent and innovation ecosystem. Over time the Center will continue to evolve in alignment with business needs and organizational priorities. The GCC will continue to be a critical part of Infinite Electronics' strategic approach to scalable, sustainable growth. As it builds capabilities and delivers results, it is expected to take on greater scope and responsibility. The building of Infinite Electronics' Global Capability Center (GCC) in Pune is supported by Summit (an ANSR company).

About Infinite Electronics Infinite Electronics powers a global portfolio of specialized connectivity companies that design, manufacture and deliver reliable engineered solutions worldwide. Built as a unified platform for speed, scale and reliability, the company combines shared infrastructure, best-in-class logistics and deep engineering expertise to support mission-critical connectivity needs. Through scalable global operations and rapid development capabilities, Infinite helps customers accelerate innovation and bring new ideas to market. Learn more at www.infiniteelectronics.com. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)