Infiny Solutions becomes India's leading IEPF recovery company

You would like to read
- Strata, leading proptech startup, crosses Rs 500 crore AUM mark
- World Talent Organisation (WTO), USA collaborates with India's leading PR agency, Primex Media Services Pvt Limited
- India's leading kitchen appliances brand TTK Prestige recently introduced the Super Saver offer
- Binny Sharma and Shikha Dalal announce the launch of their Music Label BBS RECORDS
- Velvet Vibes brings new song 'Ishq' with singer Jazim Sharma featuring Ruma Sharma
New Delhi [India], March 5 (ANI/PNN): Recovering unclaimed shares, IEPF claims, share regularization, name deletion of duplicate share certificates is not a daunting task anymore and there is no need to address heaps of legal implications either. Thanks to Infiny Solutions, India's leading IEPF recovery company Infiny Solution is helping investors in reclaiming their lawful assets most expediently.
Infiny Solutions has established itself as the most trusted Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (IEPF) recovery company in the country. The IEPF Authority was established by the Government of India under the provisions of section 125 of the Companies act, 2013 to make refunds of shares, unclaimed dividends, matured deposits/debentures etc. to investors and to promote awareness among investors on September 7, 2016.
"Our experienced team professionals advise the clients who are not aware of their investments in shares due to the demise of the prime investors. In such a situation, our professionals get in touch with the nominees and help them get their due capital back in the most expedient manner possible" said a company spokesperson.
Giving a case study, the company spokesperson said they helped recover unclaimed shares for the Bhatiya family. The patriarch of the Bhatiya family died many years ago and the family was unaware of his investment ventures. The experienced team at Infiny Solutions helped them get a duplicate share certificate and the unclaimed shares were recovered.
Similarly, one Rajkumari Sharma, who lost her husband many years ago, was helped in recovering unclaimed shares through the IEPF claim process. Sharma received a handsome amount to help her nurture her children in a better environment.
Infiny Solutions
info@infinysolutions.com
(https://infinysolutions.com/)
This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor