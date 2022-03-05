Infiny Solutions becomes India's leading IEPF recovery company

New Delhi [India], March 5 (ANI/PNN): Recovering unclaimed shares, IEPF claims, share regularization, name deletion of duplicate share certificates is not a daunting task anymore and there is no need to address heaps of legal implications either. Thanks to Infiny Solutions, India's leading IEPF recovery company Infiny Solution is helping investors in reclaiming their lawful assets most expediently.

Infiny Solutions has established itself as the most trusted Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (IEPF) recovery company in the country. The IEPF Authority was established by the Government of India under the provisions of section 125 of the Companies act, 2013 to make refunds of shares, unclaimed dividends, matured deposits/debentures etc. to investors and to promote awareness among investors on September 7, 2016.

"Our experienced team professionals advise the clients who are not aware of their investments in shares due to the demise of the prime investors. In such a situation, our professionals get in touch with the nominees and help them get their due capital back in the most expedient manner possible" said a company spokesperson.

Giving a case study, the company spokesperson said they helped recover unclaimed shares for the Bhatiya family. The patriarch of the Bhatiya family died many years ago and the family was unaware of his investment ventures. The experienced team at Infiny Solutions helped them get a duplicate share certificate and the unclaimed shares were recovered.

Similarly, one Rajkumari Sharma, who lost her husband many years ago, was helped in recovering unclaimed shares through the IEPF claim process. Sharma received a handsome amount to help her nurture her children in a better environment.

