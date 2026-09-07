VMPL Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 7: As artificial intelligence, cloud platforms and data-led decision-making reshape workplace expectations, IntelliBI Innovations Technologies, a leading provider of AI Course Pune and Machine Learning Course in Pune, is highlighting the need for technology education to move beyond tool familiarity towards practical implementation, enterprise projects and business problem-solving. The call comes as employers prepare for changes in roles and skills. The World Economic Forum's Future of Jobs Report 2025 estimates that 39% of workers' skill sets will be transformed by 2030. It identifies AI and big data as the fastest-growing skills, while analytical thinking remains the most sought-after core capability. The report also projects that 59 out of every 100 workers will require training by 2030.

India's transition is moving towards AI-enabled work. Microsoft's 2025 Work Trend Index for India found that 93% of leaders intended to use AI agents to extend workforce capacity within 12 to 18 months. It also reported that 92% were considering AI-specific roles, while 51% named upskilling as a priority. Hiring signals reinforce applied capability. An India Brand Equity Foundation summary of foundit's Insights Tracker reported that 62% of IT employers were prioritising practical expertise over formal qualifications in 2025. AI and machine learning, cloud computing, cybersecurity and data analytics dominated the domains covered in that hiring analysis. Against this backdrop, IntelliBI is spotlighting a career-readiness model designed around a progression from career assessment and structured learning to practical projects, mentorship, portfolio development, interview preparation and placement assistance. The Pune-based company works primarily with working professionals, technology professionals and career-transition aspirants seeking pathways into AI, data, cloud and business intelligence roles.

"The biggest challenge in technology skilling today is no longer access to information. It is the ability to convert that information into demonstrable workplace capability," said Sushma Kutal Kharade, Founder and CEO of IntelliBI. The company's approach focuses on helping learners move through the complete solution journey: understanding a business problem, selecting an appropriate architecture, implementing the solution, testing it, considering deployment requirements and communicating the intended outcome. IntelliBI says this structure is intended to address common barriers including shallow tool knowledge, limited project depth, weak portfolios, insufficient business context and difficulty explaining technical work during interviews. Project examples across its learning ecosystem include document-grounded AI assistants, customer-support copilots, multi-agent workflows, production-style ETL and ELT pipelines, cloud Lakehouse architectures and executive analytics dashboards. Such assignments are designed to expose learners to practical questions involving data quality, reliability, governance, performance, security, user needs and business value rather than treating projects as demonstrations of isolated tools.

IntelliBI's current programs span Advanced Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Generative AI, Agentic AI, Data Engineer with Gen AI, Azure Data Engineering, AWS Data Engineering, Databricks, Data Analytics with Gen AI, Power BI and Tableau. Depending on the program, learning is offered through instructor-led, classroom, hybrid or live-online formats, combined with project work, mentorship and career support. The increased focus on Generative AI and Agentic AI reflects a wider shift from prompt-based experimentation to workflow-level implementation. The company's AI pathways cover areas such as large language models, retrieval-augmented generation, vector databases, AI agents, orchestration and production deployment. IntelliBI says learners must understand not only what an AI system can generate, but how it retrieves information, uses tools, operates within guardrails and connects to enterprise processes.

The Data Engineering Course in Pune encompasses end-to-end systems including SQL, Python, cloud platforms and pipeline architectures. Specialised offerings include Azure Data Engineer Course in Pune, AWS Course in Pune, and Databricks Training in Pune, equipping learners with multi-cloud expertise. The Data Analyst Course in Pune combines analytics tools with business context, while Power BI Course in Pune and Best Tableau Training Institute in Pune certifications develop visualization and dashboard expertise. Cloud Computing Classes in Pune integrate throughout the curriculum, ensuring learners understand distributed systems, data warehousing and production deployment requirements. The project-led direction is visible in national skilling initiatives. FutureSkills Prime, an initiative involving SSC nasscom, academia, governments and industry, describes its experiential learning model as combining real-world use cases, project submissions, industry mentoring and evaluation. Its framework reflects a recognition that emerging-technology education must develop competencies alongside technical knowledge.

For career switchers, IntelliBI recommends beginning with role clarity rather than attempting to learn every available technology. Its roadmap encourages learners to build strong foundations, understand one target role, complete a small number of serious projects, document those projects as case studies and prepare to explain both technical decisions and business impact. The company serves learners from varied backgrounds, including IT support, system administration, testing, engineering, MIS, commerce and management. It views previous domain experience as an asset that can be combined with new technology skills, rather than something that must be discarded during a career transition. According to company-reported figures, IntelliBI has supported more than 2,200 career transformations, works with over 300 hiring partners and traces its training history to 2017. These figures are presented as organisational proof points, while individual career outcomes remain dependent on factors such as prior experience, learner effort, market conditions and interview performance.

Through this awareness initiative, IntelliBI is calling for a more practical and mentorship-led approach to technology education,one in which course completion is not treated as the finish line. The company believes learners should leave a program able to demonstrate what they can build, explain why they built it and show how it could solve a real organisational problem. About IntelliBI Innovations Technologies IntelliBI Innovations Technologies is a Pune-based skilling company serving professionals and career-transition aspirants across Artificial Intelligence, Generative AI, Agentic AI, Data Engineering, Data Analytics, Cloud and Business Intelligence. Its model combines instructor-led education, projects, mentorship, guidance and placement assistance in formats varying by program.

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