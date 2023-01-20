Intelliswift Software Acquires Global Infotech to Expand Digital Capabilities

Newark (California) [US], January 20 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Intelliswift Software, a leading digital transformation and talent solutions provider, announced that it has acquired Global Infotech (GIT), a consulting firm specializing in Salesforce development, business/product orchestration, enterprise IT integration, and testing. The acquisition reaffirms Intelliswift's commitment to providing digital excellence through in-house CoEs (Centers of Excellence) for key technologies to fast-growing businesses and enterprises.

Intelliswift is a Silicon Valley/Bay Area-based technology service provider with 20+ years of deep experience providing services to top technology firms in the area. As a result of this acquisition, Intelliswift will add significant capabilities related to the Salesforce Platform and services that are sought after by every large enterprise.

Atul Sharma, CEO, GIT, commented, "We are very enthusiastic about this move. We established natural synergies early on during our conversations with Intelliswift and envisioned the compelling value proposition we would be able to offer to our existing and new clients. As a proven expert in our ecosystem, we will add to Intelliswift's vast capabilities by strengthening their Salesforce offerings."

"We are always looking for ways to employ our knowledge and strategies to bring the best of our experience to other clients in the premium technology marketplace. Global Infotech has a similar footprint in the industry, and by joining forces with the GIT team, Intelliswift will enable businesses to accelerate their digital journeys and meet dynamic demands at scale," remarked Surej KP, President, Intelliswift.

Pat Patel, Founder and CEO of Intelliswift, added, "As a company providing technology services to leading businesses across the world, we believe GIT's addition will add rich industry experience, enhance our diverse solutions portfolio, and help us serve our combined clientele much better with exceptional capabilities in Salesforce advisory, consulting, and implementation."

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)