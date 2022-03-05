Intertek Acucert is first lab in India accredited to ISO/IEC 17025:2017

You would like to read
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 5 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Intertek, a Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide, is pleased to announce that Acucert, its cybersecurity testing lab, in Mumbai has successfully completed accreditation in accordance with the ISO/IEC 17025:2017 standard by the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL). This is the first ISO/IEC 17025:2017 certification issued in India, acknowledging that Acucert possesses the necessary expertise in software and IT system testing while meeting the rigorous quality control requirements of the standard.
ISO/IEC 17025:2017, General requirements for the competence of testing and calibration laboratories, is the international reference for laboratories carrying out calibration and testing activities around the world. Accreditation to the standard enables the implementation of a laboratory quality system and demonstration of technical competence to produce reliable test results. Acucert is accredited as an ISO/IEC 17025:2017 Common Criteria Test Laboratory (CCTL) under Indian Common Criteria Certification Scheme (IC3S), Government of India, Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology, as well as prospective Telecom Security Testing Laboratory (TSTL) for WiFi (CPE) Modem Indian Telecom Security Assurance Requirements (ITSAR) by the National Centre for Communication Security (NCCS) and under the Department of Telecommunications (DoT).
"In achieving this prestigious accreditation, our Acucert lab is the first and only accredited software testing lab in India," commented Nitin Mishra, General Manager, Acucert. "The accreditation promotes confidence in our work both nationally and internationally, and illustrates the continued diversification of our core competencies and services in order to deliver complex and challenging assessments for our customers."
For more than 30 years, Intertek has been a leader in cybersecurity and cellular connectivity testing, providing a complete range of services needed to allow clients to launch effective, secure connected products. With hundreds of experts across laboratories in North America, Europe, and Asia, including a large team focused exclusively on cybersecurity, Intertek can meet the needs of clients from manufacturers of mobile devices and network equipment, to smart refrigerators and connected garage door openers, allowing them to seize the opportunities the IoT revolution brings. More:(https://www.intertek.com/iot/cybersecurity/)
