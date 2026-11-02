VMPL

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 2: The quality record of iSTEEL XLS-D TMT bars has been recognised with the Manak Veer Award from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), the National Standards Body of India.

Presented during the World Standards Day celebrations in Chennai on October 14, 2026, the award recognises commitment to quality, standards compliance and consumer safety. Mr. Sakthivel, General Manager, received the award on behalf of Viki Industries Private Limited, which manufactures iSTEEL XLS-D TMT bars.

The company was recognised under the category "Zero Failure Past 5 Years with Max Test Reports." Following a Certificate of Appreciation in 2024, this marks its second BIS recognition for quality. The latest award reflects five years of zero test failures in periodic BIS testing of randomly selected TMT bar samples collected from the factory and the market. These samples were tested for conformity with applicable Indian Standards.