Italian Shoes Company's journey towards entering the luxury brands industry and evolving itself towards better shoe making

New Delhi [India], December 8 (ANI/SRV Media): Italian Shoes Company, an Indian brand founded by Gaurav Bhatia, enters the luxury shoe market of India and upscales the Indian luxury business.

Founded in the year 2012, the main objective of the brand has been to deliver excellent quality shoes that are not just aesthetically pleasing but also are comfortable, durable and nature friendly. The idea is to manufacture the skills and designs from Italy and make these customised shoes available in India at a reasonable price, unlike other brands that offer the same products at exorbitant prices.

Italian Shoes Co.'s journey started as a small novice idea to build better shoes for a population who were devoid of the same. Irrespective of having a small start, the company never compromised on the quality of the products. Their bespoke shoes have been crafted with a sole vision to break into the global market of commercialization by providing hand-crafted, hand-tailored and coloured shoes as per customer preferences.

The brand recently received quite a lot of recognition among celebrities. One of the major turning points in their success journey was when Singer, Actor, Neha Kakkar's husband RohanPreet Singh, chose to wear Italian Shoes Company's customised footwear in their wedding ceremony. The design and colours were specially handcrafted and customised as per every function's theme and certainly reflected the best of his personality.

"I have always had a knack for luxury brands and I also paid heavy prices for the products that caught my eye. My frequent visits to Italy along with my team have helped me with many innovative ideas and skills that I managed to inculcate in this home grown brand of Italian perfection. These Italian excursions have indeed been a great way of bridging the gap between the raw material and knowledge that is required to carve it into masterpieces," said Gaurav Bhatia, CEO, Italian Shoes Company.

"It gives me immense pleasure to bring in the traditions of Italy through the craftsmanship of every shoe. Our vision is to globally dominate every commercially produced, substandard shoe and replace it with these masterpieces. Our entry into the global market is not far though, owing to the long lasting love and goodwill that the brand has established through the eight long years of its inception," Gaurav Bhatia added.

Few of the reasons that provide Italian Shoes Co. a competitive edge in the industry are:

* The shoes are made with 100 per cent pure leather and boast a lifespan of eternity. Pure leather has the potential to avoid wearing away of the shoe irrespective of the changing times and weather. The softness of the leather is note-worthy and depicts the purity of the material used in crafting every shoe

* The soles of every shoe is made of latex, an all-natural material known for flexibility and durability. By being able to absorb any shock to the spine, these soles promise to keep the feet hail and hearty

* All shoes are hand coloured and hand crafted delicately. Every shoes design is unique and is worked upon very intricately in order to make sure that the quality is not compromised

The company abides by the slogan, 'A stitch that saves your shoe for life'.

