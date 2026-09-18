VMPL Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 17: ITE Group brought its Business Beyond Borders roadshow to Mumbai, highlighting opportunities for Indian exporters to expand in Russia and exploring the practical steps involved in entering the market. A Commerce Ministry product-mapping exercise in December 2025 identified nearly 300 products with export potential in the Russian market. The reported figures put Indian supplies at $1.7 billion against Russian imports of $37.4 billion across those categories, equivalent to approximately 4.5%. The comparison points to scope for Indian companies to compete for a greater share of existing import demand. Dmitry Zavgorodniy, Chief Executive Officer, ITE Group, said: "India has suppliers with the capabilities to serve Russian buyers across many of the sectors represented at our exhibitions. Building a stronger presence starts with understanding what those buyers need and establishing direct relationships. We help companies make those connections and develop them over time."

Opportunities across key export sectors The product-mapping exercise highlighted substantial differences between Russian imports and supplies from India in selected categories: - Pharmaceuticals: Russian imports of $9.7 billion, with $546 million supplied by India. - Engineering goods: Russian imports of $2.7 billion, with $90 million supplied by India. - Chemicals and plastics: Russian imports of $2.06 billion, with $135 million supplied by India. The Mumbai programme connected this market context with discussions on buyer expectations and preparation for market entry, drawing on perspectives from export promotion and industry. Practical steps for market entry Payment arrangements formed part of the discussion. In a separate Reuters report on 2 September 2026, Ivan Nosov, head of Sberbank in India, said roubles and rupees accounted for 96% of bilateral trade. Exporters should confirm the available settlement route, documentation, conversion costs and applicable requirements with their banks when planning transactions.

Khushwant Jain, Regional Chairman, Federation of Indian Export Organisations (Western Region), said: "For exporters exploring Russia, the starting point is to understand where their products can compete and what is required to serve the market. Discussions with industry peers and export promotion organisations can help companies assess their options and prepare for the next stage." Shankar Gupta, President and Chief Sales Officer, ACG Group, said: "Entering an unfamiliar market is a question of doing the groundwork properly: understanding the regulatory position, the buyer and the route to market before committing. The opportunity is real, but it rewards companies that prepare." Pulkit Manocha, India Development Director, ITE Group, said: "Indian exporters need a clear understanding of where their products fit, what buyers expect and how to take the first step. This roadshow brings those practical questions into focus. Through our sector-specific exhibitions and ITE Connect communities, we help companies meet relevant buyers and build relationships that continue beyond the event. Our aim is to help exporters make informed decisions and develop a clear plan for entering the Russian market."

About ITE Group ITE Group has operated in the Russian market since 1991 and organises more than 30 industry exhibitions, summits and conferences each year. Its events attract over 500,000 professional visitors and 10,000 exhibitors annually. With offices in Moscow, Dubai, Beijing and New Delhi, ITE supports business connections across Russia, the CIS and beyond. Its ITE Connect platform brings industry communities together throughout the year. www.ite.group Media enquiries Bumblebee Consulting Kanika Maheshwari - +91 98670 46827 Notes to editors Trade figures: The Times of India, December 2025 Settlement statement: Reuters, 2 September 2026 (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)