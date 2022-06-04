Jain (Deemed-To-Be University) to provide guaranteed placements for all the aspiring AI and data engineers

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 4 (ANI/SRV): JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) and Futurense Technologies have joined hands to level the playing field for the upcoming talent in India with the launch of their remodelled B.Tech degree programme of Bachelor of Technology in Computer Science and Engineering with a specialisation in Artificial Intelligence and Data Engineering.

Students will be taught in a sequential manner over a span of 16 terms where they will also get 12+ months of relevant work experience at Futurense Technologies. Students will be facilitated with ClassLabs (Classrooms integrated with labs) in order for them to learn theory and practicals at the same time.

This program follows the formula of Experienced Learning = Learn^3 x Earn^2 where students will get to learn and earn at the same time.

Learn with a multi-disciplinary curriculum across 16 terms.

Learn via hands-on labs and projects from industry practitioners and thought leaders.

Learn from global professors from the top universities in the world.

Earn valuable experience of 12+ months at Futurense Technologies.

Earn guaranteed stipends of up to Rs. 50k/month.

Students will be provided with a conditional letter of intent at the time of admission in order to ensure their job safety after 4 years. This immersive learning model will ensure that the students have the appropriate edification of Data Engineers by the end of their 2nd year, Machine Learning Engineers by the 3rd, and industry-ready AI Engineers by the time they graduate.

Students will also get multiple guaranteed paid internships at Futurense Technologies from the 2nd year of the programme, and will also be provided guaranteed placements. Therefore, by the time the students graduate, they are already possessing valuable experience of 12+ months along with a job in hand from Futurense Technologies.

The students will get to work on top proprietary cloud platforms like AWS (Amazon Web Services) and Microsoft Azure. The multidisciplinary curriculum of the course will ensure that students get the right knowledge about subjects like Product Design, Design Thinking, Environmental Sciences, and more.

Students will be mentored by Global Professors of Practice from the world's top Universities and will also have regular interactions with Industry thought leaders, CxOs, etc. Moreover, they will also have an opportunity to get a certification from Harvard Business Publishing along with an option to study abroad at the University of California Riverside, with complete assistance provided for GMAT/GRE test preparations if they meet the eligibility criteria.

This initiative by JAIN (Deemed-to-be University), in association with Futurense Technologies, will be focused on helping aspiring candidates build a future-proof career in the field of Artificial Intelligence & Data Engineering.

