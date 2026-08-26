NewsVoir Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 25: Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles is gearing up for the biggest evolution yet of its Jawa 42 portfolio. When Jawa returned to India in 2018, the storied brand, part of Classic Legends, remained true to a legacy built on firsts. Jawa has always chosen to stay different, whether through design, performance and engineering or its connection with motorcycle racing. Jawa's history is made of pioneering moments. In the 1960s, the brand introduced auto-clutch, bringing engineering innovation to the world of motorcycles. Around the same time, the beloved motorcycle became a popular name in racing, competing on tracks and inspiring generations of riders with its spirited performance. Jawa's character has been shaped by that racing heritage ever since.

Following Jawa's return to India, the brand's legacy of firsts continued. The Jawa 42 became India's first neo-classic motorcycle, bringing together classic Jawa design and performance engineering in a new format for Indian riders. Its pastel colour palette and off-centre instrument cluster gave it a distinctive identity, while dual-channel ABS and a liquid-cooled engine brought modern technology and performance to the segment. The iconic "Jawa Is Back" campaign amplified anticipation even further, with the overwhelming response leading to 100,000 online bookings. Soon after, Jawa scripted another first with the 42 Bobber, establishing the bobber category in India. With its unmistakable factory-custom character, cantilever seat and rear mono-shock suspension, the 42 Bobber introduced a fresh interpretation of the bobber format. The 42 Bobber quickly became a cultural statement of individuality and went on to soon become the most loved Bobber of India. This year it also won the Style Icon of the Year award.

The Jawa journey has continued with the contemporary 42 FJ, bringing another distinctive interpretation of the neo-classic motorcycle to the 42 family. Its brushed aluminium tank panels added a distinctive design element, while the wider Classic Legends portfolio continued to expand its presence in the mid-sized premium motorcycle segment through its classics, neo-classics and factory-custom motorcycles. Its standout design went on to earn widespread acclaim, including two Viewers' Choice Motorcycle of the Year awards. Through its evolution, Jawa has always chosen to create something distinct rather than follow the norm. In turn, it has won over a certain kind of rider. One who appreciates design, is confident in their choices and does not need their motorcycle to conform. The Jawa customer is, in many ways, a reflection of the brand itself.

Jawa has built its story around firsts. Jawa riders have built theirs around their choices. Perhaps that is the reason the relationship between the brand and its riders has endured. The quiet yet distinctive code of the Jawa rider preserves individuality while fostering a strong sense of belonging among like-minded riders. This shared spirit has helped create strong riding communities across India through the years, which today come together under Nomads Kommuniti, the company's riding collective. Making motorcycles for people who are comfortable taking the road less travelled, it is now ready with its biggest-ever reveal for the 42 range, with Jawa All Stars teasers now out on its social media handles and official website - www.jawayezdimotorcycles.com

About Classic Legends Pvt. Ltd. & BSA Motorcycles Classic Legends Pvt. Ltd. was founded with a vision to reintroduce iconic motorcycle brands in India & international markets. The company currently boasts an elaborate portfolio constituting Jawa, Yezdi & BSA marquee brands. It aims to bring consumers a quintessential motorcycling lifestyle experience by co-creating exciting product and service offerings within its motorcycling ecosystem and bringing back renewed fervour into the performance-classic motorcycle market. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)