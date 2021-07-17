JEE (Main) 2021 4th phase exams from Aug 26 to Sep 2, application date extended to 20 July! 5 key tips to prepare

New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI/Oswaal Books): The previously postponed JEE Main fourth session (May) will now be conducted on August 26, 27, 31, and September 1 and 2.

NTA has also extended the deadline to submit online applications to Jul 20 (9.00 PM).

During the preparation, your behavioural attitude and proper utilization of the study hours will play a crucial role in gaining good marks in the exam. We know since the last seven days are left for the D-day so your anxiety and nervousness must be at their peak.

So, to score high in your exams, we have got some study hacks for you:

* Manage time efficiently: Solve mock tests or previous year's paper in a time-bound manner. Take a realistic approach, and it will help you in your exam. For example, if your exam is at 2 PM and the duration is 3 hours. Then sit down at the same time and for the same duration to practice mock tests. This will help you in getting habituated to the schedule. You also won't face any unwanted issues on the final day.

* Revise Important Topics- In the last few days, you must only revise essential topics. Do not waste time in revising lesser important ones. If you do so, you will be wasting your precious time. If you want to know and go through the important topics, Chapter & Topic-wise Oswaal JEE Main Previous Years Solved Papers has incorporated it. It has revision notes for quick revision and mind maps for better retention as well.

This book also entertains hybrid video-based learning, includes subjective (integer type) questions for extensive practice, commonly made errors to polish concepts.

Here's the recommended link for JEE Main Previous Years Solved Question Papers: (https://bit.ly/2UkgE3E)

* Focus on one topic at a time: While preparing for exams, do not keep juggling between two to three topics. Study one at a time. It helps in better retention and avoids unwanted confusion. This habit will help you in keeping informed and well prepared on every topic.

* Solving mock tests- Solving mock tests will help you get updated with the latest typologies. You must also solve the previous year's question paper for a better understanding of the exam format. Oswaal JEE (Main) Mock Test includes 15 sample question papers and last two years solved papers. It also has Mind Maps and Mnemonics to boost your memory and confidence. It includes all typologies of questions introduced by NTA, together with the hybrid learning experience.

Here's the recommended link for JEE Main Mock Test Sample Papers 2021: (https://bit.ly/3kp2sB3)

* Take 7 hours of sound sleep: If your body and mind are tired, it won't work out the best for you. You won't be able to perform to the best of your abilities. Sleep and eat well at the same time to make sure that both your body and mind are active. Take a complete rest of 6 to 7 hours. If you fail to keep up, your body will find it hard to adjust to last-minute changes in your daily pattern. This, in turn, will have an impact on your exam-taking ability.

All the best. May you shine in your exams!!

This story is provided by Oswaal Books. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Oswaal Books)

