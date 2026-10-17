VMPL New Delhi [India], October 16: Mediagarh, a digital marketing agency dedicated exclusively to educational institutions, has opened its new office in Bangalore, marking its third location after Jodhpur and Jaipur. The office was inaugurated on 12 October in HSR Layout and will serve as the agency's base for institutions across Bangalore and South India. The expansion comes just weeks before Mediagarh completes five years in business. Incorporated in November 2021, the agency began operations in a 150 sq. ft. office in Jodhpur. Today, it has a team of 100+ professionals working with 150+ educational institutions and has contributed to 80,000+ admissions across India.

Why Bangalore Bangalore is one of the country's most competitive education markets, with a diverse mix of universities, business schools, engineering colleges and K-12 institutions all competing for the same pool of applicants. For institutions in this market, generating enquiries is rarely the hard part. Converting them into enrolments is. With a team on the ground, Mediagarh aims to work more closely with South Indian institutions across the full admission journey, from branding and qualified lead generation to counselling support and conversion. Mediagarh believes this proximity allows faster collaboration and a deeper understanding of regional student behaviour. Building the Bangalore Team The new office also comes with plans for expansion. Mediagarh intends to build a local team in Bangalore, adding to the 100+ professionals already working across its three locations as it strengthens its presence in the South Indian market.

"I am incredibly proud of what the team has built in just four years," said Pankaj Budhwani, Founder of Mediagarh. "Every step since then has been possible because of the team that trusted us and the institutions that believed in us. The Bangalore expansion represents more than just a new office for us. We aim to become the best education marketing agency in Bangalore by creating a positive impact for institutions in South India. And above all, it fuels our motivation to achieve even more together." A Journey Built on Relationships Mediagarh credits its growth to its people and partners: the team that stayed through the early years, the institutions that entrusted it with their admissions, and the relationships built along the way. The Bangalore office extends that approach to a new region.

For institutions looking for an education marketing agency in Bangalore with a focus on admissions outcomes, the new office offers a local point of contact backed by experience across 150+ institutions. About Mediagarh Mediagarh is an education marketing agency working with schools, colleges and universities across India to build their brands and drive admissions. Founded in 2021, the agency has served 150+ education institutions and contributed 80,000+ admissions, with offices in Jodhpur, Jaipur and now Bangalore. Bangalore Office: 5th Floor, 365 Office Space, 22nd Cross Rd, Garden Layout, Sector 2, HSR Layout, Bangalore, Karnataka 560102 Website: mediagarh.com Institutions interested in connecting with the Bangalore team can reach out through the website. Mediagarh looks forward to growing alongside the institutions of Bangalore and South India.

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