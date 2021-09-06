Josh collaborates with Mzaalo to enhance content engagement for its users

You would like to read
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 6 (ANI/BusinessWire India): India's fastest-growing short-video creator app, Josh, has announced an exclusive partnership with Mzaalo, which is a blockchain-based online video streaming app in gamified entertainment.
Josh is the first Indian short-video app to have tied up with Mzaalo, and the partnership will last for a year. With this deal, Josh's 115 million monthly active users will be able to access Mzaalo's exclusive content and also get a unique opportunity to engage with the brand.
Josh users will get a chance to engage with the Mzaalo app in a number of ways. If users will download the Josh app and login to it, then they will be able to gain premium access to special features of Mzaalo like 'Bid n Win', 'Celeb Virtual Meet and Greet', etc. Mzaalo app rewards viewers for content consumption and Josh app users will be able to avail that through the video app.
Mzaalo's unique content
What's more, the Josh users will have access to Mzaalo's content in 10 Indian languages. The streaming app has a library of over 12,000 movies, original series, live TV, and more in the genres of comedy, drama, horror, romance, and action, for adults as well as kids.
Talking about the partnership, Umang Bedi, Co-Founder, Josh, said, "We constantly strive to deliver world-class, rich content experiences to our many million users on Josh and our partnership with Mzaalo is one such solid opportunity towards enabling them with an entertaining and rewarding experience. We have built Josh as a creator first, consumer-focused and content forward app, and this collaboration comes just at the right time helping us further design unique creative opportunities for our 115 plus million userbase."
Vikram Tanna, COO Mzaalo, said about the partnership, "We are very excited to partner with Josh and provide the Mzaalo experience to Josh's over-100 million users. Our entertainment ecosystem democratises content access and values user's time and attention. The partnership enables us to broaden our digital footprint by providing a unified experience to users with premium content and rewards. Mzaalo and Josh's applications are both powered by cutting-edge technology. We are certain that this collaboration would be beneficial to both the platforms."
