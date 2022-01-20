Karnataka 2nd PUC Class 12 Date sheet released: Steps to Download 2022 Exam Schedule

New Delhi [India], January 20 (ANI/Oswaal Books): As the Karnataka board has already released the timetable for class 10 exams, the students of class 12 are also eagerly waiting for the timetable updates.

PUC mid-term exams have already been conducted in December 2021.

PUC's 2nd timetable 2022 has been released on the official website. Students can visit the official website and check out the timetable.

The 2nd PUC exams are expected to be conducted in March 2022 and the date sheet will be soon released on the official website. It is being expected that the official date sheet will be released in January.

After visiting the official website, students find it difficult to find the exact place from where they can download the timetable.

Students can follow the below-mentioned steps to download the timetable for PUC 2nd examination 2022.

Steps to download the timetable

Below is a step-wise procedure that students need to adhere to download the timetable for the Karnataka Class 12 2nd PUC exams 2022.

1. Visit the official website of the Karnataka Board for the timetable 2022: (https://pue.kar.nic.in/home.asp)

2. After opening the official website, students will be redirected to the home page. On this page, search for the 'Examinations' and click on it to get the 2nd PUC exam timetable

3. Once opened, students should see the link of 'Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam Time Table 2022'

4. Students should click on this link and the timetable for class 12 board exams will appear on the screen.

5. Students can either write it down or take a printout of it for further reference.

These steps will make the download of time table a true hassle-free process for the students.

In addition to the dates of the exam, there will be various other instructions that will be mentioned on the timetable of the Karnataka Class 12 2nd PUC exam 2022.

The major things will be subject name, subject code, exam date, exam time, and exam instructions.

The exams will be conducted in a descriptive format. So, instead of keeping on waiting for the entire schedule, students should start preparing for the 2nd PUC exam.

PUC exam will be conducted in both morning and evening sessions. The morning session will commence from 10.15 am to 1.30 pm. Whereas evening session will start from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

Final Thoughts

Students can easily download the timetable for the 2nd PUC exam by following the above-mentioned easy steps.

The syllabus is already available on the official website and students can download it in pdf format.

Keep on checking the official website for more updates and stay tuned!!

