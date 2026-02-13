NewsVoir

Tirunelveli (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 12: To commemorate World Cancer Day, Kauvery Hospital Tirunelveli and Sarah Tucker Women's College jointly organized a massive awareness program today to emphasize the importance of cancer prevention and early detection.

The highlight of the event took place at the Sarah Tucker College grounds 650 Youth Red Cross students forming a massive human ribbon to symbolize cancer awareness. This visual formation served as a powerful symbol of solidarity and a collective pledge to raise awareness about oncology care and healthy lifestyle choices.

Participating in the event, Dr.S.FELICIA GLADYS, Principal of Sarah Tucker College for Women, stated that such awareness programmes play a vital role in educating students and are essential for the well-being of society.