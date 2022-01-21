Ketto Testing Waters for Web3 native healthcare ecosystem; crowdsourcing ideas to develop a tokenized community

You would like to read
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): Ketto.org South East Asia's most visited and trusted crowdfunding platform is exploring a web three native healthcare ecosystem.
Ketto is determined to revolutionize the healthcare ecosystem, therefore the company is crowdsourcing ideas to create a detailed workable plan for token development.
Ketto needs a brilliant Solana developer to create a plan of action to guide the development of their token. The plan should cover the technical aspects of creating the utility as mentioned in this token research report produced by SuperteamDAO. The final plan should have below information:
Outline the system architecture
Identify the technology stack
Define token properties
Design of the smart contract
Detail how various elements of token functionality will work on a technical level
Integration with Ketto's existing systems
Managing emissions and tokenomics
Provide an estimate for time and resources needed to complete the development
To win this grant, participants are requested to write a short 1-3-page overview of your general approach. On the basis of that 1 pager, Ketto will identify and provide the full USD 2,500 grant for you to create a detailed and actionable plan.
Additionally, the developer does not need to actually develop the token as a part of this engagement. Rather, he/she needs to create an actionable plan to guide the actual token development. The developer will have access to the Ketto technical team to support them as they execute the plan.
Commenting on the innovation, Varun Sheth, Co-founder and CEO Ketto.org said, "Our vision is to create a self-perpetuating healthcare ecosystem which incentivizes good healthcare behavior, helps individuals finance medical expenses, and rewards healthcare providers for delivering patient outcomes, powered by a Ketto token. Transitioning to a Web3 model offers the possibility of more aligned incentives, more engaged users, and ultimately more healthy people across the country."
Ketto.org is South East Asia's most visited and trusted crowdfunding platform. Co-founded by Varun Sheth, Zaheer Adenwala and Actor Kunal Kapoor with an aim to bridge the affordability gap. Ketto.org enables people to raise funds for health and medical emergencies, natural calamities, education, travel, short-term emergency needs, sports, competitions, arts, animal welfare, women empowerment, and many more. Ketto's primary objective is to use technology to optimize efficiency, reduce redundancy, and increase impact targeting the social sector of the country.
The company is closely working with hospitals, NGOs, and individuals to bring positive change to the community. Currently, Ketto campaigns are raising over Rs 300 crores per year for various causes.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
