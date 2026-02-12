VMPL New Delhi [India], February 12: Knowledge Networks today unveiled Moonshots.TV, a 24/7 global OTT platform dedicated exclusively to startup pitches, at the Global Cyberpeace Summit 2.0, the flagship AI & Tech event organized by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY). The platform was formally launched by eminent global leaders in technology, cybersecurity, governance, digital policy, innovation and online safety, including Ronnie Aiolupotea, Deputy CEO and Chief Cybersecurity Officer, Ministry of Communications and IT, Australia, Dr. Bhaskar Chatterjee, CEO, Anil Agarwal Foundation (Vedanta Group), Srinivas Mantripragada, Founder, Maaya AI, United States of America and Divine Selase Agbeti - Ag. Director-General at Cyber Security Authority, Ghana.

Speaking at the launch of Moonshots TV, Sanjay Puri, Founder, Knowledge Networks, said, "India has over 1.25 lakh startups, yet most pitches get just a few minutes of attention and then vanish. In an era where over 70% of decision-makers consume business content digitally and on-demand, startups need visibility that lasts. Moonshots.TV is designed to solve this gap. With this in mind, through this initiative we are aiming to support 25% of featured startups in securing a minimum of $1,000,000 funding by the end of 2026. By offering a 24/7 global OTT platform for startup pitches, we are extending the life, reach and impact of every founder's story. This shifts the ecosystem from one-time, event-led pitching to continuous discovery, enabling startups to connect with investors, enterprises and partners anytime, anywhere. It's a scalable visibility engine built to accelerate growth across India's startup ecosystem."

An initiative of Knowledge Networks, Moonshots.TV addresses a critical gap by providing startups with sustained, round-the-clock global exposure beyond traditional, time-bound pitch events across diverse geographies. The platform is supported by an advisory panel comprising senior leaders from the startup, investment, and technology ecosystems. A few prominent advisory members on the panel are Dr. Bruno Rondani, Founder & CEO, The 100 Open Startups, the world's largest Open Innovation Platform based in São Paulo, Brazil and represents Latin American markets primarily. Mr. Sudhir Kadam, Founder and Managing Partner of Fyda.net, a global firm focused on exits. He represents the world's most dynamic Startups ecosystem of the Silicon Valley and Mr. Prem Barthasarathy, Founder & Managing Partner of Pontaq, a UK - India Cross Border Fund with over 210 investments in the past 11 years.

With global distribution across major FAST and OTT platforms in the U.S., Europe, APAC, and the Middle East, Moonshots.TV offers partners massive international reach and continuous discoverability. Startups featured on the platform gain exposure not only to investors, but also to potential hires, collaborators, service providers, and acquisition partners. India's startup growth is reinforced by a strong institutional framework led by MeitY, whose flagship initiatives have played a catalytic role. These include GENESIS (Gen-Next Support for Innovative Startups), launched in 2022 with a ₹490 crore outlay to support nearly 1,600 deep-tech startups, especially from Tier-II and Tier-III cities; the MeitY Startup Hub (MSH), which today supports 6,148+ startups, 517 incubators and 329 labs nationwide; and the TIDE 2.0 Scheme, launched in 2019, supporting ICT and emerging technology entrepreneurship through 51 incubators across premier academic and research institutions. Programmes such as SAMRIDH further strengthen India's innovation pipeline through structured acceleration, mentorship and non-dilutive funding.

The launch of Moonshots.TV at the Global Cyberpeace Summit 2.0 was complemented by two high-impact panel discussions reflecting the convergence of AI, cybersecurity, innovation and entrepreneurship. The panel on 'Building Responsible AI for a Secure Digital Future' examined AI safety, trust and governance, while 'From Threat Detection to Autonomous Defense' explored the evolution of AI-powered cybersecurity from reactive models to autonomous defense systems--underscoring the critical role of secure innovation in the digital economy. Moonshots.TV is open to startups, incubators, accelerators, universities, government-backed programs and innovation ecosystems across sectors. Submissions are completely free, with no listing or streaming fees, ensuring inclusive access for innovators from emerging and global markets alike.

For more information, visit www.moonshots.tv or write to moonshotstv@knowledgenetworks About Knowledge Networks Knowledge Networks is a U.S.-headquartered organisation committed to making artificial intelligence accessible, ethical, and impactful for all. We support organizations and global communities in navigating the opportunities and challenges of AI through education, dialogue, and responsible advocacy. As a global connector, the organisation brings together governments, businesses, journalists and civil society to address the most pressing issues surrounding emerging technologies--promoting responsible governance, ethical use, and informed decision-making across borders. Through initiatives such as RegulatingAI, CAIO Connect, the AI Policy Chatbot, ERAI Fellowship, AI Speakers Bureau (AISB), Universal AI Awards, and Moonshots, the company engages policymakers, executives, journalists, founders, and investors at scale.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)