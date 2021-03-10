KONE Elevator India launches world's first digitally connected elevators

New Delhi [India], March 10 (ANI/NewsVoir): KONE Elevator India, a leading elevator and escalator manufacturer and a wholly owned subsidiary of Finland-based KONE Corporation, has launched the world's first, ground-breaking class of digitally connected KONE DX Class Elevators, which will redefine the elevator experience.

The rise of a new era in the industry, KONE DX Class is a game-changer that is bound to transform how people experience elevators. With built-in connectivity for improved people flow, KONE DX Class promises an experience that connects at every level.

Today, the world is witnessing a rapid digital transformation. India has not only accelerated towards a digitally driven future but has also reinforced its need. It is, therefore, imperative to reimagine the digital journey and lead the country towards a smarter, sustainable and healthier future. The way we can meet the future needs and create better experience for the users of buildings, is through the way of adaptability, and KONE is positioning itself as part of this move with its ground-breaking invention, KONE DX Class Elevators.

Combining design, technology, new materials, apps and services, the new KONE DX elevators offer a new user experience. With digital connectivity as standard, elevators will now evolve with use, throughout the life of a building. This is a clear differentiator in the Industry and a break-through technology for KONE customers, such as developers and building owners to adapt and upgrade the elevator experience according to needs now, and in the future.

"KONE DX Class revolutionizes the role of elevators in future smart buildings. We are living in an increasingly digitalized world where everything is connected. The elevator is no longer merely a way to travel between floors, but an integral and integrated platform that offers intuitive, flexible and connected experiences that extend from the lobby throughout the building," said Amit Gossain, Managing Director, KONE Elevator India, speaking at the launch.

"We have worked closely with our customers to develop and define our new elevator series so it can best meet their fast-changing needs. New technologies give us opportunities to create an integrated and easily adaptable building experience. As buildings evolve, the elevators can also evolve in ways we have not seen before," Amit added.

Every KONE DX Class elevator provides

Built-in connectivity as standard. With connected elevators, customers can create a completely new kind of user experience by adding smart building solutions and services that make life even easier and more convenient for users.

DX class elevator offers future-ready inbuild digital solutions to take care various digital solutions and services needs of elevator throughout the entire life cycle and enhances the value of building.

KONE SoundLight™ Music can change how we experience our surroundings. With DX, music will be a part of the elevator ride to set just the right mood.

Create just the right ambience with stunning new elevator lighting designs. Not only a necessity inside an elevator, lighting is also a versatile design element that complements the user experience.

Pre-set themes with curated music and animated lights will completely change the ambience of the elevator to suit the need of the day. Select the theme you need for your building and the occasion with a few clicks on the KONE SoundLight app.

Open application programming interfaces (APIs) to create the best possible experience for the different types of people moving in and between buildings, such as touchless Elevator Call API, Service Robot API, Equipment Status API, Service Info API and many more. KONE Ecosystem Partners in India include companies with leading technology, such as, Invento Robotics, Jetbrain Robotics, VersionX, Solus, Smarten Spaces, and Radius Infotech.

KONE Information Solution and Services that offer a host of different ways to keep the passengers informed inside the elevators. Share important building information quickly and easily and create a completely new kind of user experience.

The option for customers to easily and remotely activate digital services when they need to, including KONE 24/7 Connected Services, that provides valuable information on upcoming maintenance needs and identifies any potential issues before they cause problems.

Touchless signalisation for healthier and safer people flow. Making buildings and cities safer and healthier places to live, work and commute.

KONE offers best Green Building Partner Solution and KONE Tools Support to plan and design the best people flow solution. The new KONE DX Class elevator is also ideal for customers looking to modernize existing equipment with enhanced eco-efficiency, performance and aesthetics. KONE DX Class will not only future-proof your building with market-leading elevator technology, but also inspire, inform, and delight with an elevator experience-above and beyond anything you have experienced so far.

At KONE, our mission is to improve the flow of urban life. As a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, KONE provides elevators, escalators and automatic building doors, as well as solutions for maintenance and modernization to add value to buildings throughout their life cycle. Through more effective People Flow®, we make people's journeys safe, convenient and reliable, in taller, smarter buildings. In 2020, KONE had annual sales of EUR 9.9 billion, and at the end of the year over 60,000 employees. KONE class B shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. in Finland.

For more information, please visit (https://www.kone.com/en)

KONE's presence in India dates back to 1984 and today it is the leading elevator company in India. Based in Chennai, KONE India serves customers all over the country through its 50+ branches and provides sustainable People Flow™ solutions for India's rapidly growing cities. It employs 5000+ people in the country.

KONE's production unit in Chennai produces elevators for the Indian market as well as for Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal and Sri Lanka. Chennai also has three training centers where KONE's installation engineers and field mechanics are trained to meet KONE India's strong reputation for high quality and uncompromised safety, as well as the expectations of Indian customers, when installing and maintaining elevators and escalators. KONE's global technology and engineering center in Chennai, which is one of the eight global R & D center, is a testing and research hub, which supports the latest technology and development of future KONE solutions.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)