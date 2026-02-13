VMPL New Delhi [India], February 13: Korelate Learning, a top corporate team-building and experiential learning company in India, has introduced several new programs designed to enhance collaboration, leadership effectiveness and organisational performance. The latest additions to the portfolio, now comprising over 70 proven programs, include immersive indoor team-building activities as well as leadership and management workshops aimed at addressing the evolving needs of modern workplaces. New Team-Building Experiences Korelate Learning now offers three new engaging indoor team-building activities that combine experiential challenges with structured reflection and learning: * Royal Durbar - Quest for Prosperity: An immersive strategic simulation where participants step into leadership roles to manage resources, alliances and priorities. The activity strengthens strategic thinking, collaborative decision-making and alignment under dynamic conditions.

* The Perfume Project: A novel team activity where participants become creators, brand strategists, and storytellers, all rolled into one, as each team will conceptualize, craft, and pitch their own fragrance brand. Mirroring the real-world journey of product creation from idea to market, this activity combines creativity, collaboration and communication in a fun & friendly competitive environment. * AI Showbiz A unique team-building experience that transports participants into the world of cinema--powered by artificial intelligence. Teams form film production units and use AI tools for scripting, shooting, and editing to bring their stories to life on screen. These programs are ideal for cross-functional teams, leadership offsites and corporate groups seeking meaningful engagement alongside measurable learning outcomes.

Expanded Leadership & Management Workshops Alongside its team-building offerings, Korelate Learning is strengthening its leadership and management development portfolio with interactive, facilitator-led workshops, including: * Customer Excellence Workshop: Designed to help teams and leaders build a customer-centric mindset, improve service quality and deliver consistently positive customer experiences. * Change Management Workshop: A practical, experiential workshop that equips leaders with the skills and frameworks needed to navigate organisational change, build resilience and lead teams through uncertainty with clarity and confidence. Korelate has been offering programs covering core leadership competencies such as communication, emotional intelligence, growth mindset and high-performance behaviours, tailored for emerging managers through to senior leadership teams.

"Sustained organisational success depends on teams that can collaborate effectively and leaders who can adapt to change with confidence," said Siddharth Chaudhary, Co-Founder & Lead Facilitator at Korelate Learning. "We continuously work on enhancing and expanding our offerings to reflect the diverse and growing needs of our clients, while staying true to experiential learning that delivers real workplace impact." "Each new program is designed to go beyond engagement and create meaningful shifts in behaviour, capability and mindset that organisations can see and measure over time," he added. About Korelate Learning Korelate Learning (www.korelatelearning.com) is an experiential learning and team-building company that partners with organisations to build collaboration, leadership capability and performance through immersive, insight-driven programs. With over 70 distinct programs and activities, Korelate has impacted nearly 40,000 individuals and served more than 110 corporate clients through engagements delivered across India and overseas. By combining experiential challenges with structured reflection and facilitation, Korelate Learning helps teams and leaders translate learning into sustained workplace impact. For more information, visit korelatelearning.com or contact hola@korelatelearning.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)