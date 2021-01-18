L & T Technology Services rated as global pure-play ER & D Services Leader by Zinnov

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 18 (ANI/BusinessWire India): L & T Technology Services Limited, a leading global pure-play engineering services company, today announced that it has been rated as a 'Leader' in new technologies critical for products and services transformation and also placed in the Leadership Zone across major ER & D Services' sectors in the Zinnov Zones 2020 ER & D Services study for the fourth consecutive year.

LTTS continued to hold the top leadership position in the pure play ER & D Services category in the Zinnov Zones assessments.

In its latest industry rankings, Zinnov positioned L & T Technology Services as an "Expansive and Established" engineering partner with deep domain competencies in overall ER & D services.

LTTS has been rated in the "Leadership Zone" across verticals such as Automotive, Aerospace, Telecom, Semiconductors, Medical Devices and Industrial Products.

Technologies including Digital Engineering, AI, Machine Learning, Industrial IoT, OTT and the Digital Thread are being widely adopted by customers across major industries in new product development. LTTS offers an extensive portfolio of engineering services that help enterprises unlock value across the product development lifecycle. The Company has been consistently investing in digital technologies and building new capabilities and infrastructure to support its international clientele.

"LTTS has built up an exciting portfolio of digital offerings in new-age technologies encompassing 5G, Industrial IoT, Machine Learning and Digital Thread. This arsenal of critical technology offerings forms the backbone of new product development and product lifecycle management for LTTS' international clientele. It is encouraging to see leaders in ER & D services such as LTTS stepping up investments and capabilities to partner with global customers in their digital transformation journey," said Sidhant Rastogi, Managing Partner at Zinnov.

"In a relatively short span of time, LTTS has assumed centerstage in the global ER & D landscape, with our multi-vertical engineering expertise and ability to cross pollinate technologies from one vertical to another acting as competitive differentiators. We see sustained growth in ER & D services as companies ramp up Industry 4.0 investments for technology-led transformation. This latest study from Zinnov Zones is a testament to the power and durability of engineering services and further strengthens our resolve to take the industry benchmarks to newer heights," said Abhishek Sinha, Chief Operating Officer and Board Member at L & T Technology Services.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)