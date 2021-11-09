Law Firms on recruiting spree post pandemic but with remote working as an effective retention tool

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): Lawyers are now again in huge demand.

Talent searching is seeing huge demand in Fertilizer business, Agro Chemicals, Infrastructure, Real Estate, Pharmaceuticals and Media.

While speaking to Ameet Mehta, Managing Partner of Law Firm Solicis Lex Advisory, he stated that, "The firm had recently recruited more than 25 lawyers in just 3 days. The firm also hired an Ex-Judge, 3 new Solicitors apart from a Senior Lawyer from another law firm."

He stated that "The firm has also taken fresh graduating lawyers from leading Law colleges such as Jitendra Chauhan College of Law, GLC, KES, Pravin Gandhi Law College and KC Law College." The Law firm had recently taken up mergers and demerger business of few hotels with their client and counter-part in USA.

Neha Raval, a leading Hotelier in USA, who is associated with Solicis Lex Advisory since many years, stated that the hotel business is now picking up and there is huge Merger, Demerger and acquisition scope in hotel industry post pandemic. She owns Best Western Plus at Marion Illinois, Quality Inn & Suites at city Marion in State of Illnois, USA and Corporate East Hotel in Ulysses City in State of Kansas.

R B Malik, an Ex-Judge & an Ex-Principal of Government Law College, who joined Solicis Lex recently, informed that, "Due to business transformation post-pandemic, there is huge demand for various consulting and retainer lawyers but unfortunately, there is not much increase in salaries. Though promotions may happen to deserving candidates, but the salary increment may not commensurate at this stage post-pandemic scenario." Ms. Amisha Shah, a Solicitor who recently joined Solicis Lex, stated that "The roles are challenging now and expectations of lawyers in such growing businesses are also equally rising.''

Nirav Marjadi, another Lawyer with 10 plus years of experience and a newly joined Senior Associate Partner in Solicis Lex Advisory stated that, "The mainstream legal roles are incredibly rewarding, but many lawyers may also shift to corporates in this fast-paced requirement of lawyers even though the markets are disruptive for the time being."

Solicis Lex is a leading Law firm having multiple branches within India and in 7 countries internationally, having diverse practice areas such as Mergers and Acquisitions, NCLT, Criminal, RERA, Immigration and Civil matters.

The Firm has strong bonding and alliances in Bahrain - Boston (USA) - Dubai (UAE) - Hong Kong - Israel - Oman - Singapore Denver - Colorado (USA), Los Angeles (USA), Sydney, Beijing (China), Houston, Texas (USA) - Tokyo (Japan) - New Zealand, Toronto (Canada) & U.K.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)