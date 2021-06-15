LawSikho launches online LLM in collaboration with Warsaw Management University and Others

New Delhi, (Delhi), [India], June 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): LawSikho, a leading online legal education focused edtech platform has collaborated with Warsaw Management University, Poland, UNIES Business School, Germany, and Limburg Graduate School of Business, Netherlands to launch an online LLM catering to lawyers, chartered accountants and company secretaries in Asia and Africa. To start with, two specializations in International Trade & Taxation and Business Law & Commercial Transactions are now open for admission.

These courses aim to tap into the growing remote work trend for lawyers and compliance professionals, and enable young legal professionals with cutting edge knowledge, skills and track record to access a global job market.

The LLM courses in India are very academic in nature suitable for aspiring academic researchers. As a result, the practitioners looking for more hands-on practical skills find it difficult to cope up with the ever-emerging dynamics of the legal industry. To address this gap, the LLM course designed by LawSikho focuses on practical education to hone the legal professionals with industry-friendly skills.

This program will fill the growing need for a post-graduation course for lawyers and allied professionals with legal exposure that prepare them for an ever changing world of law practice. Apart from litigating lawyers who want to develop their commercial disputes acumen, these courses will cater to lawyers who want to work in commercial transactions, banking and finance as well as in-house counsel roles, especially in organizations with international exposure.

The fact that these courses are fully online, can be accessed from anywhere, and classes are typically scheduled beyond work hours would make these LLM courses accessible for busy legal professionals and working lawyers.

On the occasion, Ramanuj Mukherjee, CEO of LawSikho said, "We would aim to set new industry standards through these rigorous and outcome oriented LLM courses. It would be an unique experience for the learners to be part of an international online classroom where students from different countries will bring different perspectives and their own set of expertise. We are looking forward to starting the first batch in October."

The Collegium Humanum - Warsaw Management University introduces a flexible world-class postgraduate Masters of Laws program (LLM) that offers graduates the opportunity to develop an advanced and contemporary understanding of one or more areas of legal study, to ultimately acquire further expertise and enhance career prospects.

Prof. Dr. H.C. Jovan Didier, DBA Director, UNIES Business School of CH-Warsaw Management University said, "It is the purpose of UNIES Business School to pursue science and research, to disseminate knowledge, open minds, cultivate character and equip each student for a life driven by leadership and best practice, which does not only consider economical and managerial aspects of an organisation, but also respects the wider corporate social responsibilities. The LLM program supports you in your academic or professional career development and is designed for high potential professionals with a practice orientation. We will instill in our students key ingredients required for success in international law firms - advanced & specialised legal training, commercial acumen and the ability to work in a multinational legal environment."

"LGSB is proud to work with Warsaw Management University and LawSikho on this highly relevant program. With each corner of the world being connected to the other through the internet and globalization, the need for law professionals with an advanced international education is growing immensely," said Yoram Roemersma, Director Marketing, Limburg Graduate School of Business.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)