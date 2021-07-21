Lecturewala provides quality courses for CA, CS, CMA, and many more to students

New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI/SRV Media): Online education, a trend that has gained popularity over time, has been boosted during the pandemic and is certainly here to stay.

This trend seems to be the new normal today, but just years back CA, CMA, and CS students were not having access to quality teaching content and trusted portals. Online education became a major challenge for them if they were not living in a metro city as online streaming did not work in smaller towns and villages due to low bandwidth.

Platforms that have adopted the online education model have only benefited and one such credible platform is Lecturewala. Founded in 2018 by CA Arjun Parihar, it was started with a vision of transforming education in online mode and focused on online courses for CA.

Lecturewala was created with top faculties being available online along with the Pen drive model, where pen drives and relevant books are delivered to students. Since its inception, students have highly benefited from its courses. With the passing of time and growth of the institute, they have extended their services to provide education in the fields of CS and CMA too.

Lecturewala has been a bridge for students to quality education as it brings the coaching experience from expert facilities across India to the comfort of their homes. The journey for Lecturewala started in 2018 and currently serves about 15,000+ students. But it is just the start in reaching lakhs of students who are cost-effectively looking for quality education along with the high level of trustworthiness and quick issue resolution mechanism.

This translates to even aspirants from small cities and towns being able to make the most of quality education from the best professors of the country. The virtual courses are aimed at maximizing the study time for the students by reducing the time spent on conveyance while also helping students learn at a comfortable pace. The platform aims at revolutionizing and customizing the traditional way of studies and removing any barriers in the path of students for conquering their dreams.

CA Arjun Parihar, Founder, Lecturewala said, "In a matter of a couple of years we have come to be a leading name in the Indian education industry and our online arm is well known as Lecturewala.com. We are known in the market especially for CA, CS & CMA online courses and have more than 300 plus faculties associated with us in India. In the limited duration of time, we have gained a student base of about 15,000 students across India and have built a reliable franchise network of 55-60 franchises, pan India. The milestones achieved so far have been remarkable but we have miles ahead of us that we are determined to cover."

Lecturewala believes in giving back to society. The platform has been putting in constant efforts to help less privileged students. They provide discounted prices for their courses time and again to provide the students with access to top-quality courses at a fraction of the actual cost. They are also tying up with government organizations and NGOs that can help students overcome such barriers and excel in their desired field of education. The interest of the students remains at the center of their ideology. The aim remains to enable students to achieve their dreams and redefine their purpose by attaining success.

As an online platform, Lecturewala answers all the initial questions about all the listed courses, provides prompt post-sales support, conducts exhaustive doubt solving sessions, along with test series, providing the best faculty courses at a reasonable price. The platform also conducts live sessions with faculties to bridge the gap between the online and physical world for students. Recently they have also come up with courses for other competitive exams such as IIT-JEE, NEET, NTSE, SSC, Olympiads, Banking, UPSC, CLAT, IT-related Courses, etc. They are constantly looking at expanding their horizons and providing as many students as they can with quality and comfortable mentoring and coaching.

For more information, please visit: (https://lecturewala.com) Lecturewala

This story is provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV Media)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)