Linktree expands its global reach by launching local operations in India

New Delhi [India], February 17 (ANI/PNN): Linktree, one of the world's fastest-growing platforms with over 22 million users across the globe, opens arms to expand operations in India. Realizing the strength of the Indian creator landscape, it extends local operations.

Founded in 2016 as a 'link in bio' platform, Linktree gained immense appreciation worldwide with its user-friendly and innovative features. Today it counts some of the biggest global names as users, like The Rock, Shakira, Selena Gomez, Charli D'Amelio, Alicia Keys, Angelina Jolie, Demi Lovato, Katy Perry, Dua Lipa, TikTok, and many more.

In the last couple of years, Linktree has measured strong growth in India since thousands explored to become digital creators and build an online following as a result of the periodic lockdowns and the pandemic. This growth was true not just for emerging creators - but some notable names from India like Byju's, Tinder India, Lakme Fashion Week, Forbes India and many more.

Linktree has always endeavored to make it easier for people around the world to transact with fewer clicks. In March 2021, Linktree launched a suite of Commerce Links to allow users to take payments directly on their profile, helping creators monetize their passions with as little friction as possible. Additionally, two of Linktree's recent campaigns, 'Passion Fund' and 'LinkUp', demonstrate Linktree's unique ability to utilize innovative growth strategies while supporting both small businesses and creators.

By launching its local operations in India and appointing a Country Manager, Linktree sends a clear signal that ours is a key market also that it plans to keep investing in Indian creators and businesses and their online needs and goals. With a philosophy to simplify complexity and focus on features that help to easily facilitate a connection point between millions of followers and the creators, it shall surely relate with the Indian hearts.

Speaking about this, Sapna Patel, Linktree's Country Manager for India, shares, "I've known Linktree and seen its immense value for years, and so I was excited to be given the opportunity to lead our local operations in India. Indians are creative, resourceful and know the value of hard work - I have no doubt that with Linktree, our local creators will soon grow their audiences on global stages too and monetize their skills and passion easily.

Linktree enables creators, brands, artists, publishers, agencies, and businesses of all sizes to curate an online ecosystem, engage with their audience and monetize their passion. The platform is utilized by more than 22 million creators globally, including TikTok, Selena Gomez, Red Bull, Shawn Mendes, Facebook, the Los Angeles Clippers, Jessica Alba, Comedy Central, and HBO. Founded by brothers Alex and Anthony Zaccaria and Nick Humphreys in 2016, Linktree is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia. For more information, visit (https://linktr.ee).

