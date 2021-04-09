Livpure Sleep adds blackout curtains to its range of innovative sleep solutions

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], April 9 (ANI/BusinessWire India): (https://www.livpuresleep.com), one of the flagship brands from the house of Livpure, has strengthened its product portfolio with the launch of new blackout curtains in its sleep and wellness segment. Priced at INR 799 for a pack of 2, the curtains are designed to block up to 99 per cent of sunlight and keep UV rays as far as possible from one home.
With the summers starting, it is very much important to have the perfect curtains to block the harsh sunlight that tends to disturb sleep every now and then. Stitched with three layers of high-quality eco-friendly fabric, the curtains insulate the home against heat and cold for better energy efficiency. The curtains give a blackout effect that obstructs the outside noise from coming in, allowing one to sleep like a baby.
The newly-launched curtains come in four colours - dark grey, maroon, beige, and navy blue - to give a stylish and vibrant look to ones home. The curtains are easy to wash, whether done with hands or machine. One can easily remove the metal eyelets before washing them and put them back once the curtains are ready to install. With complete privacy from the outside world, the curtains allow one to enjoy intimate moments with family. The blackout curtains perfectly fit a 7 feet door with dimensions (213.36 x 137.16 CM. | 84 x 54 INCH) and a 5 feet window with dimensions (152.4 x 137.16 CM. | 60 x 54 INCH).
Speaking on the brand's new offering, Pritesh Talwar CEO, (https://www.livpuresleep.com) said, "We live in a world where several people don't get quality sleep. However, it's important to remember that good sleep is a man's best friend, as it improves concentration, immunity, and leads to better well-being. With our blackout curtains, a person can achieve the perfect sleeping environment to rest out his worries and recharge his mind and body. These are now available for pre-order on our website."
Since its inception, (https://www.livpuresleep.com) uses innovation and intelligence to craft products that impact people's lives for the better. To offer maximum comfort to its customers, the brand grants a COD option, a 1-year warranty on each product, and free shipping.
